Representing White Township/S&T Bank Arena, six local figure skaters competed at the 2022 Crown & Glory Invitational Figure Skating Competition held Sept. 24 at the 1st Summit War Memorial Arena in Johnstown. These six competitors, under the direction of their coach, Kathy Maloskey, brought home a total of 41 medals: 26 gold, 11 silver, two bronze and two fourth-place finishes. The girls each won first place in their character/drama/light entertainment spotlight routines. It was an impressive finish for only having six girls skating at this competition. The team also received a plaque in overall team points. Participants, from left, are Vania Ali, Lenia Ali, Ella Davis, Coach Kathy Maloskey, Sophie Sabo, Soleil Geesaman and Ariella Fenchak. The event was hosted by the Johnstown Figure Skating Club.
Local figure skaters participate in competition
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- IUP Cybersecurity Day set for Oct. 18
- Local figure skaters participate in competition
- Kevin Spacey's lawyer grills accuser at sex misconduct trial
- Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
- Democratic fall banquet held
- DEAR ABBY: Husband refuses to confront friend who assaulted wife
- Ask me anything: Secured cards, nail polish stains and more
- Police Log
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.