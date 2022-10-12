Figure skaters
Submitted photo

Representing White Township/S&T Bank Arena, six local figure skaters competed at the 2022 Crown & Glory Invitational Figure Skating Competition held Sept. 24 at the 1st Summit War Memorial Arena in Johnstown. These six competitors, under the direction of their coach, Kathy Maloskey, brought home a total of 41 medals: 26 gold, 11 silver, two bronze and two fourth-place finishes. The girls each won first place in their character/drama/light entertainment spotlight routines. It was an impressive finish for only having six girls skating at this competition. The team also received a plaque in overall team points. Participants, from left, are Vania Ali, Lenia Ali, Ella Davis, Coach Kathy Maloskey, Sophie Sabo, Soleil Geesaman and Ariella Fenchak. The event was hosted by the Johnstown Figure Skating Club.