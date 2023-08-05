The Office of the State Fire Commissioner, in conjunction with the Department of Health, has certified the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department as a Type 2a Swift Water Rescue Team.
The designation allows the team to be deployed in the state for moderately-complex rescues in waters that run faster than 1.15 mph.
A five-year process, the team has been hard at work obtaining training and equipment, which cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, according to Blairsville Fire Chief Zach Dixon.
“The team’s personnel,” he said, “training, equipment, standard operating guidelines and dispatching protocols were taken into consideration and must meet minimum criteria during certification.”
Once the team acquired the necessary requirements, the process to obtain the certification, which is part of the OSFC’s Voluntary Rescue Service Recognition (VRSR) Program, was relatively quick and simple, according to Dixon. It required only a review of a written application and an on-site inspection of the equipment, which is based on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nov. 2005 Search and Rescue Resources Document.
The team consists of eight members, two more than required to be recognized. Most members come from Blairsville, but others join the team from other parts of Indiana County.
According to Dixon, it’s been a long time coming, adding that he is incredibly proud of the work his department has done to get to this point.
“We’ve invested a lot of the members’ time,” he said, “and organizational resources to get to this point. We’re proud of it and we’re happy to offer the professional service that we do to Blairsville and surrounding communities and now to the rest of the state in times of need.”
The fire department is certified until June 30, 2026, and must re-certify near the end of its current period using updated training documents and another equipment inspection.
