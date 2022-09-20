Brooklyn Braun

Brooklyn Braun will attend the National American Miss pageant in Orlando, Fla., in November.

 Submitted photo

Miss Brooklyn Braun, daughter of Brett and Kate Braun, of Indiana, has earned the title of 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Pre-Teen at the state pageant held Aug. 28-29.

She will compete for the national title against all other states in her age group at the national pageant in Orlando, Fla., during the week of Thanksgiving.

