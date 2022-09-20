Miss Brooklyn Braun, daughter of Brett and Kate Braun, of Indiana, has earned the title of 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Pre-Teen at the state pageant held Aug. 28-29.
She will compete for the national title against all other states in her age group at the national pageant in Orlando, Fla., during the week of Thanksgiving.
Brooklyn, 9, is a fifth-grader at Horace Mann Elementary School. Her activities include softball, ATA martial arts, award-winning art in drawing, playing piano and violin, singing and pageants.
Her sponsors for the pageant were Frick-Ketrow Insurance LLC; Stonegate Notary and Kathy Koons; Bella Spa and Beauty LLC; Upstreet Financial Advisors; and Klain, Heasley, Nettleton MD.
The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss pageants awards $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. NAM is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with a program that is designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented. Pageants are held in each state for girls 4 to 18 in five different age divisions.