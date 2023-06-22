Hadley Lawer is no stranger to advocating and raising awareness for a good cause.
Hadley is the captain of Hadley’s Heroes, a team that was put together to help raise awareness of juvenile arthritis.
Diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at age 2 in 2016, Hadley hasn’t let her diagnosis be a hindrance and has, in fact, raised more than $76,000 for the Arthritis Foundation. She has also advocated and raised awareness to support the more than 300,000 children who live with the condition.
All of her hard work has recently been recognized on the state level.
“Our family was contacted by Representative (Jim) Struzzi’s office in March of 2023,” Hadley’s mother, Sara, said. “Representative Struzzi has been a champion and advocate for us throughout Hadley’s journey.”
She said that Struzzi told the family that “he was sponsoring House Resolution 33, to designate July as Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month and, as part of that, he wanted to invite us to participate and be acknowledged on the floor of the House.”
So, on June 14, the Lawer Family, Hadley, Sara and Andrew, went to Harrisburg, where they were met by Struzzi staff member Kristy Walters.
“Our family participated in a scheduled tour of the Capitol, which provided Hadley with a great history lesson about the building,” Sara said. “Immediately following the tour, we met with Representative Struzzi after his morning meetings, for a quick photograph, before making our way to the House floor. We had great seats for the start of the session, where we were introduced to the House.”
The house then took a brief recess, before Struzzi took to the floor to read remarks about why he was sponsoring the resolution.
“Colleagues, I ask that you support House Resolution 33 designating July as Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month here in Pennsylvania,” Struzzi said. “Across this country, roughly about 300,000 children suffer from arthritis and, in most cases, it is juvenile idiopathic arthritis. But unfortunately, many times it goes undetected and early detection and treatment are vital to help these children recover and heal.”
Struzzi went on to say that awareness is vital since “a lot of people don’t even realize that juvenile arthritis is an issue.”
He also commended Hadley’s family for having “rallied around her” and calling her “a great kid with a great spirit.”
Struzzi wrapped up by asking once again for support to “make more families aware that this condition exists and that there is treatment available and awareness is key.”
After Struzzi spoke, the resolution went to a vote where it passed.
The experience was a rewarding one.
“To hear team Hadley’s Heroes, with the Walk to Cure Arthritis, being acknowledged in Harrisburg for our continued efforts was such a blessing and honor,” Sara said. “It provided our family another opportunity to continue our advocacy and education. The more people that know about this illness, the greater the chance that others will not have to suffer and receive access to the care they need.”
