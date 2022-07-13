As Indiana Girl Scouts wrap up another Girl Scout year, many troops celebrated with a bridging ceremony to honor girls as they “cross the bridge” from one Girl Scout grade level to the next. Bridging is a beloved Girl Scout tradition that provides an opportunity for girls to look back on their achievements as they prepare for new adventures and responsibilities.
The Armagh service unit honored the bridging of 21 Girl Scouts from Troop 40002, Troop 40014, Troop 80007 and Troop 40121. These girls were honored with a bridging ceremony held at a local church — they even crossed a small wooden bridge to symbolize this transition.
Hannah Saylor from Troop 40002 celebrated her bridging from Girl Scout Daisy to Girl Scout Brownie. She said her favorite memory as a Daisy was making new friends.
Volunteer Sharon Lowther is a troop leader and troop cookie manager for Troop 40002, and she is also the Armagh service unit MagNut manager. As the girls and volunteers look forward to the upcoming Girl Scout year, Lowther shared some of her favorite activities from this past year.
“We studied wildlife of Pennsylvania. I got in contact with the game commissioner, and they came and built birdhouses with the whole troop. Older girls helped the younger girls along with parents,” she said. “I always have parent volunteers who help with the projects I do with the girls for safety.”
Lowther said the girls also read the book “Stone Soup,” a story focused on the value of sharing, and each girl contributed an ingredient to make a pot of soup to share. As a part of this activity, the girls collected clothing and canned goods, which they donated to a church for Ukraine refugees. Junior Girl Scouts also made bags with personal items for refugees and children in foster care.
Armagh service unit manager Janet Campbell has been with Girl Scouts for almost 42 years and is part of a three-generation Girl Scout family. Her daughter, Jacinda Walls, is a troop leader for Troop 40121, and her granddaughter, Jada Walls, is a Girl Scout in that same troop.
“We try to take a picture, the three of us, each year we’re in Girl Scouts together,” Campbell said.
Campbell and Lowther said other highlights from the past year include a powderpuff derby, swim day, and a recent trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
The girls are looking forward to some upcoming summer activities they have planned with their troops, such as a trip to DelGrosso’s Amusement Park, Girl Scout camps, and a weeklong day camp at Blue Spruce Park.
For more information on how to join or volunteer with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, call (800) 248-3355 or visit gswpa.org.
Emily Ruffing is the public relations and marketing coordinator for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.