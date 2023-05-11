The public is invited to join Plant Patrol for an invasive plant removal event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Meet at the Yellow Creek Environmental Learning Center. People who would like to help combat invasive plant species in Indiana County’s public green spaces can visit the Plant Patrol website to sign up as volunteers. Bring your own water and gloves. Tools will be provided. At this event, participants will remove Japanese honeysuckle with mechanical methods and there will be no chemicals used.
Plant Patrol is a new all-volunteer group in Indiana County dedicated to fighting invasive weeds in the county’s public green spaces. They have organized volunteer work events in the county parks, Yellow Creek State Park and other local sites.
Invasive plants grow outside their native range and cause environmental or economic harm, or harm to human health. Invasive plants are harmful to the environment because most plant-eating insects eat only native plants and these insects are the food of most birds and many other animals. The spread of invasive plants is contributing to the decline in insect and bird populations.
The National Park Service has a program to combat invasive plants, and some states and cities have developed invasive plant management plans. Indiana County’s Plant Patrol was founded in spring 2022 by Ed Donley, Barb Hauge, Monica Lee, Cindy Rogers and Ellen Yerger to fill this local need.
Since its inception, Plant Patrol has had 45 volunteers spend 247 person-hours treating thousands of invasive plants of nine species during nine work events at Blue Spruce Park, IUP South Woods, Tanoma AMD Wetlands Educational Site and Yellow Creek State Park.
Additional volunteer work events will take place in June along the Ghost Town Trail and in Pine Ridge Park. Work events for late summer and fall will be scheduled soon.
