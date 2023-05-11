The public is invited to join Plant Patrol for an invasive plant removal event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Meet at the Yellow Creek Environmental Learning Center. People who would like to help combat invasive plant species in Indiana County’s public green spaces can visit the Plant Patrol website to sign up as volunteers. Bring your own water and gloves. Tools will be provided. At this event, participants will remove Japanese honeysuckle with mechanical methods and there will be no chemicals used.