Two area lawmakers have condemned a recent Biden administration action aimed at schools with hunting or archery programs in their curriculum.
“The Biden administration recently announced it will withhold federal funding from elementary and secondary schools nationwide that have hunting or archery programs in their curriculum,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, observed in his weekly email to 15th Congressional District constituents.
Both Thompson and state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, saw the action as an attack upon the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“It represents another attack by the federal government on our constitutional right to bear arms,” Smith said. “Hunting is not just a hobby here in the 66th Legislative District, it’s a way of life. Some people depend on game as a food source. Others use hunting trips as an important family bonding opportunity.”
Smith said the administration is basing its decision on legislation President Biden signed on June 25, 2022, after a string of mass shootings, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“These programs have a long-standing history of engaging thousands of students, teaching them life skills and how to operate firearms safety,” Thompson said. “Schools offering these programs should not fear losing funding based on political considerations, and the (U.S.) Department of Education should revise this decision immediately.”
Concern is bipartisan in nature.
According to the Washington publication The Hill, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., sent a letter to the Department of Education on Wednesday raising concerns it is blocking funds for hunting and archery classes.
The senator said this runs counter to the spirit of the BSCA and hurts his state, which has “long offered shooting sport and hunter safety classes that play an important role in teaching safety and personal responsibility to students.”
Tester told The Hill that BSCA makes it clear Congress wants the Department of Education to support initiatives in the Secondary Education Act of 1965, which includes hunting and archery.
“Outdoor recreation is foundational to our Western way of life and any reduction of federal support for these educational programs is unacceptable,” Tester said.
In response, a spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Hill, “The Department continues to implement the law as developed by Congress and continues to be open to engagement from members regarding changes to this statutory language.”
On its website, the department’s Office of Elementary & Secondary Education stated that BSCA “expands vital mental health services and provides additional support for states and districts to design and enhance initiatives that will promote safer, more inclusive, and positive school environments for all students, educators and school staff.”
Back in west-central Pennsylvania, Smith said “there are legal and moral ways to amend the U.S. Constitution, but please, leave our children out of it.”
