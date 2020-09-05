State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, applauded the Indiana County Commissioners for devoting some $2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act funds toward broadband and wireless expansion. He said it was an example of something positive coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More and more people want to live in a safe community,” Struzzi said in answer to one of multiple questions texted by the audience to Chamber President Mark Hilliard, who served as moderator. He said Indiana County offers a lot, but without adequate broadband, “we lose people coming here.”
State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, said the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission secured $600,000 for broadband improvements in Jefferson and five other north-central counties.
He recalled testimony by the commission’s Director of Information Systems Edward Matts at an August 2019 state Senate committee hearing at Blue Spruce Park, near the southern end of Dush’s legislative district.
“He’s doing it cheaply but he’s not doing it on the cheap,” Dush told the breakfast audience. He also said the planning agency is looking into partnerships with rural electric cooperatives in the region.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said existing easements, some dating to before broadband “was a twinkle in the eye,” could be used to help extend broadband service.
“It’s also a matter of affordability,” Pittman said. “It’s not going to be free, but it is going to be a lot more accessible.”
While COVID-19 had a positive result in one category, it hasn’t in others. Struzzi said it is ridiculous not to allow parents to see their children playing high school sports.
He pointed to House Bill 2832, introduced late last month by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette County, that would allow companies in the event industry to operate safely at 50 percent capacity, rather than the limit of 25 people set by Gov. Tom Wolf in July.
Struzzi and state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, are among co-sponsors of the bill referred on Aug. 31 to the House Commerce Committee.
“This virus deserves our respect,” Pittman said. “It does not deserve our fear.”
Dush said COVID-19 is no different from the H1N1 virus that triggered a pandemic in 2009. However, he said, “ever-changing regulations” are opening the door to lawsuits and trial lawyers “are actively waiting for the cases.”
Struzzi said the pandemic curtailed discussion expected this fall on property tax reform. He said he was hopeful the matter could be brought up next year.
Pittman said a lack of revenue from casinos forced to close because of COVID-19 gutted the state Property Tax Relief Trust Fund.
All three lawmakers lauded IUP and took note of Act 50, an overhaul of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education that Wolf called “the most significant reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system in 38 years.”
There was an audience question about whether the potential mergers of such PASSHE members as Slippery Rock and Edinboro, California and Clarion, and Lock Haven and Mansfield with Bloomsburg possibly being included, might put IUP at a disadvantage.
“Maybe we should give the mic to Doc Driscoll,” Pittman said. IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll shook his head.
“I see it as a competitive advantage,” Pittman said. Act 50 singled out IUP and West Chester, the two largest state-owned universities, for an exemption from any policies that might lead to consolidation of institutions.
“As long as you keep the kind of leadership you have at IUP, you are going to continue to thrive,” Dush said.
The governor’s order putting Pennsylvania into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative was a topic Thursday when the state Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee moved Pittman’s Senate Bill 950 and Struzzi’s House Bill 2025 to the Senate floor for a vote that could happen next week.
PennFuture, which calls itself “Pennsylvania’s watchdog for clean air, pure water, and a healthy climate,” urged senators in an email to vote no on those bills.
“These bills, HB 2025 and SB 950, would prevent Pennsylvania from aligning itself with RGGI at a time when we must do everything in our power to reduce our carbon pollution and improve our air quality,” PennFuture said.
Pittman said, as he did Thursday, that the bills do not prohibit the commonwealth from entering RGGI, but rather give “a voice to the voiceless” who aren’t getting any opportunity to talk to the governor.
Dush said the governor and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are ignoring the rejection of RGGI by one DEP advisory panel and the effective rejection in a tie vote by another advisory panel, both in May.
“There isn’t a county that will be impacted more than Indiana County,” Struzzi said, pointing to RGGI’s possible impact on jobs and real estate values, while only having a “negligible” effect on climate change over the next 30 years. “We are watching capital investment go to Ohio and West Virginia.”
All three lawmakers also stressed the importance of registering with the 2020 Census. Pittman recalled a story he gave during an Indiana County Complete Count Committee meeting in March at IUP.
He recalled how, 10 years ago, Green Township tallied 3,995 residents — five short of the 4,000 needed for that municipality to qualify for federal Community Development Block Grant funding.
Pittman said that cost Green Township $1 million over the past 10 years, and the Commodore Volunteer Fire Department $100,000 in possible aid for its firefighting operations.
“Every single person has to register,” Dush said.
At the end of the breakfast, Hilliard thanked those who attended, and the committee that organized it, including county Commissioner Robin Gorman, Ned Kendall of Penelec, Cheryl McCabe of Comcast, attorney Bill Darr, Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, Nicholas DiGiorgio of Edward Jones and Jim Kinneer of Indiana Regional Medical Center, who also is chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.