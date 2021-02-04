Local lawmakers do not like what Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing in his 2021-22 budget message.
“That may have been one of the most tone-deaf infomercials that I have ever heard,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “For the governor to stand before us behind a TV screen and propose a massive increase in the (personal income tax) and to yet again propose a severance tax on natural gas in this economic time and climate is asinine.”
Pittman was referring to Wolf’s proposal to raise the personal income tax by 46 percent, from 3.07 percent to 4.49 percent.
“This tax is paid not only by individuals but also by our small businesses,” said new state Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County). “Hasn’t the governor done enough to hurt our small business over the past year? From shutting them down with little notice to constantly changing the rules, we should be removing barriers, not making it harder.”
Wolf is stressing that he also is proposing an expansion in a special tax forgiveness credit, saying it would mean 67 percent of Pennsylvanians will either get a tax cut or see their taxes stay the same.
“It actually reduces the tax burden on Pennsylvania families earning $84,000 or less,” the governor said.
Wolf said his budget also proposes a major tax reduction for Pennsylvania businesses. He would reduce corporate net income tax from 9.99 to 9.49 percent on Jan. 1, then continue to reduce the tax incrementally to 6.49 percent by 2026.
However, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said, “most of Pennsylvania’s small businesses pay the personal income tax — not corporate taxes.”
The governor again stressed a plan to allocate $145 million from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund at the state Insurance Department to be appropriated by the Legislature into grants for businesses adversely affected by the pandemic.
Republican leaders in the General Assembly instead are planning to appropriate that money for the hospitality industry, as part of Pittman’s Senate Bill 109, which would appropriate nearly $1 billion to small business, the hospitality industry and those needing rent and utility assistance, among others. They said a House vote on SB 109 could come this week.
Pittman also referred to Wolf’s proposal for a “Back To Work PA” workforce development system to provide rapid re-employment assistance to workers impacted by the pandemic and address barriers to employment.
Wolf said it would be funded through “a commonsense severance tax on natural gas extraction” that would bring in $3 billion over 10 years.
“The natural gas industry already pays a Marcellus shale tax that was originally and mistakenly labeled an impact ‘fee’ by my legislative predecessors,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana. “That tax generates revenue for municipalities throughout Pennsylvania, including — to a lesser degree — counties in which no gas wells exist.”
Wolf also is moving ahead with plans to bring Pennsylvania into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative next year, Struzzi in turn again has introduced legislation that would address that plan.
“Pile a severance tax on top of (RGGI) and we’ll be treating Pennsylvanians like a blank check or credit card with no limit,” Struzzi said.
And Pittman again is opposing RGGI in his chamber.
“I found it bitterly ironic that (Wolf) stands there and talks about the need to invest in public education when his carbon tax will absolutely devastate public education in my district,” Pittman said. “I have school districts that rely on the property tax revenues from power plants to fund their schools. He has a carbon tax that will shut them down overnight and cause those districts to be devastated.”