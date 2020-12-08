The Republican lawmakers representing the Indiana area are divided on their opinion of whether Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes, now intended to be cast for Democrat Joe Biden, should be withheld from the declared winner of the election.
Rep. Jim Struzzi said no to his state party leaders, despite reports to the contrary, and Sen. Joe Pittman said yes to the matter.
Pittman said irregularities surrounding the election, some of which had built up in the months before the Nov. 3 vote, cast a pall of uncertainty over the legitimacy of the process and the outcome.
He joined dozens of other GOP lawmakers in signing a letter to Congress concerning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.
Struzzi, on the other hand, said he disagrees that the Pennsylvania General Assembly or Congress are in a position to alter the outcome of the presidential election.
Although a widely circulated copy of the lawmakers’ letter shows Struzzi’s signature of support, Struzzi said a clerical error in the Republicans’ office in Harrisburg led to the names of several lawmakers, including Struzzi, wrongly being added to the letter.
“I know we have many problems in the election process that we need to address, and I do support continuing any lawsuits and court actions to assure that all legal votes were counted accurately,” Struzzi said. “But I do not think we need to throw out the entire election wholesale.
“And I also do not feel that we as the General Assembly should be determining the outcome of elections.”
Struzzi said his office has been inundated with thousands of letters and email messages, many from across the nation — triggered by President Donald Trump’s appeal for Republicans in state legislatures to object to the Nov. 3 vote — urging him to either support or oppose the tally of the Pennsylvania electors. Troubling to him, Struzzi said, was the number of messages he received, especially from 62nd District constituents who are wary of the election process and who say they don’t plan to vote anymore.
“I think we need to get to the truth and make sure that people have confidence in our election process,” he said.
Biden, as the narrow winner of the popular vote in the presidential election in the state, is entitled to the full 20 Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s election, particularly provisions allowed this year to count ballots received by mail after the polls closed, has been heavily targeted in appeals by Trump’s lawyers.
If Pennsylvania’s complement of electoral votes are to be stricken from Biden’s column, Pittman said it is unclear whether they should be nullified or given instead to Trump.
“First and foremost, the Constitution prescribes the process of electing the president and that is through the Electoral College. At the end of the day, when there are disputes over the electors, it is left to Congress to resolve those disputes,” Pittman said.
“My problem is … how our courts and the governor have twisted our current election laws,” Pittman said. “The courts’ decisions to throw out the verification of signatures, to allow ballots to show up three days after the election, to deny ballot access to the Green Party candidate, to redefine the term ‘shall’ … and you couple that with the secretary of state’s guidance on the day before the election to county board to try to cure ballot deficiencies.
“They were not prepared to do that and it created an inconsistent effort to enfranchise voters who voted by mail.”
The ultimate inconsistency in Election Day practices across the 67 counties left him dissatisfied with the process, Pittman said.
The letter to Congress drew support from 73 Pennsylvania Republicans.
In a letter Democrats dismissed as a stunt, the GOP lawmakers disavowed the election’s outcome — an 81,000-vote victory for President-elect Joe Biden — and accused Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, of “undermining the many protections” they had written into a law passed a year ago to expand widespread voting by mail.
“For these reasons,” they wrote to the state’s congressional delegation, “we the undersigned members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly urge you to object ... to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”