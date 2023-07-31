From a World War II battle

This picture, supplied by U.S. Army historians, shows one of the aircraft involved in the Aug. 1, 1943, aerial attack on a Romanian oil refinery that supplied the Nazi German war effort.

 Courtesy U.S. Army Center of Military History

An Indiana County man is among 18 Pennsylvanians who lost their lives during Operation Tidal Wave, which is regarded as the costliest Allied air raid, proportionally, of World War II.

According to the nonprofit Stories Behind The Stars organization, the U.S. aerial bombardment of nine oil refineries around Ploesti, Romania, cost the lives of 310 out of 1,751 American airmen and 53 out of 178 B-24 Liberator bombers.