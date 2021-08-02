Indiana Chapter No. 20 of Disabled American Veterans received a boost for the chapter’s programs to assist area veterans in need, through a donation from members of Moose Lodge No. 174, Indiana.
The lodge donated $1,000 earmarked for D.A.V.’s annual distribution of full turkey dinners, usually about 50, to shut-in veterans, and about 50 ham dinners that the volunteers deliver for Christmas and Thanksgiving.
D.A.V. Adjutant and Treasurer Ted Gordish said the chapter is considering the addition of an Easter dinner program if contributions allow.
“It doesn’t matter if the person we are helping is a member of the D.A.V. or not, as long as they are a veteran,” Gordish said. “And it doesn’t matter whether they are members of Moose. We are trying to help.”