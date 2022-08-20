Music has been a part of Lily Carone’s life from a very young age.
“I’ve been a musician since the age of 3,” Carone said. “I remember seeing a piano in my house and being drawn to it. Any chance I had, I would go play.”
Playing for an audience has long been a standard practice for her as well.
“My favorite story is, when I was little, I would get my stuffed animals from my room and I would place them around the piano and play a concert for them.”
Now 20 years old, Carone is playing to larger (and far more human) crowds and is making her own music to share with the world. But, making her music the main focus of her career is a relatively new endeavor.
“Originally, my main focus was to become a competitive figure skater,” Carone said. “I absolutely love doing that and I still skate and coach today. I also help judge at competitions.”
Over the years, Carone has earned many achievements and awards for her skating, including what she says is her proudest achievement — the Charles Statler award. It given to her by the Johnstown figure skating club and emphasizes good sportsmanship. She’s also a five-time USFS gold medalist for testing up through skating levels.
As the years went on, however, she said, “I realized that my passion is creating and performing music as a singer/songwriter.”
Piano and voice are Carone’s musical focus. She’s even brought her passion for singing into her skating.
“I did piano and sang a version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ that I skated to for a holiday show,” she said.
Her recording has blossomed into her first full album, “New Eyes.”
Written, performed and recorded entirely by Carone, she said making the album was a learning experience.
“It was really a lot of work scattered throughout the years,” she said. “I actually wrote the one song, ‘So What?’ when I was 10 years old and trying to get over the judgment of other people. It talks a lot about being yourself and being who you are. That’s the earliest song on the album.”
Other songs came as Carone struggled through some personal ups and downs, experiences that led her to write other songs on the album.
“I have struggled with eating disorder in the past,” she said. “I credit my recovery to writing songs. By using that as a coping mechanism, I found a way to positively channel my emotions instead of self-destructively.”
Ultimately, she hopes that gathering the songs into one album will help others as well.
“Helping others find positive ways to channel their emotions or to make their mental health their number one priority, or to have them follow their dreams through the lyrics is something I really hope to do,” she said. “In each song is a message, something that I learned during my recovery from ED and putting my own mental health first. Hope and inspiration are the theme throughout.”
The title of the album, “New Eyes,” fits that theme.
“I like to think of it like, the old Lily is gone and now I have a new way of looking at the world with a new set of eyes and a new mindset and my newfound idea that we have the power to create our own happiness and carve out our own future,” she said.
The recording process was all done by Carone at her house. She taught herself how to record it by herself as well as edit the music and make it ready for distribution.
“I definitely had a lot of struggles figuring out how to use the recording equipment,” she said. “I did multiple takes before I was happy with the final product. I remember playing my first recording in the car and getting feedback and then spending another month refining things and adding different layers because what you hear is not just a piano and a voice. One layer is piano, one is voice, one is drums I used and there are sound effects that I put in there to help create variety and interest and to convey some of the meanings of the lyrics in the song, as well as multiple harmony layers. Each was done separately then put together with the recording software Audacity.”
It wasn’t just technical skills she gained, however.
“I learned so much about myself in the process,” she said. “The biggest thing was that getting the songs perfect was not the end goal; the goal was to get it created and to accept my imperfections. It’s like Bob Ross puts it, taking the happy, little accidents leads to artistic improvement. I’d listen back to a track and think, ‘Oh, I messed up there,’ but the more I’d listen to it, the more I’d think, ‘Oh, that really adds to the song and makes it much more interesting.’”
“New Eyes” can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other music venues. Those interested in hearing Carone’s performances can also catch her around town.
She began playing live in Indiana with her mentor Dr. Laura Ferguson, who is a jazz vocalist and a professor at IUP.
“We started playing gigs at Josephine’s,” Carone said. “She asked me to sit in with her and John Makara, who is a bass player, and Paxton Mentnech, who’s on drums. I really enjoyed playing with them live, but when that came to a close I thought, ‘I want to keep doing this!’”
Carone asked the owners of The Artists Hand Gallery if she could play there. They agreed and she got a regular spot performing there every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. She also plays a monthly gig at Spaghetti Benders.
She’s recently moved her scope beyond Indiana. A recent trip to Nashville, Tenn., found her performing at the Cambria Hotel.
“It was a really fun experience,” she said.
The trip to Nashville opened some doors for her as well. While at a show at the Grand Ole Opry Circle Room, a music producer and his wife, who were sitting next to Carone, noticed her enthusiasm for the show.
“His name is Casey Wood and his wife is the head of the royalties department at Sony,” Carone said. “We got to talking and they took me out to dinner and I got to play for them. They gave me some great advice and even their contact information, so I can keep in touch with them.”
It’s not just music producers that Carone wants to thank for their help with her music.
“I want to give shout-outs to Dr. Laura Ferguson; my parents (Stacy and Patrick Carone, of Indiana) who’ve supported me; John and Paxton, who have helped give me confidence to put myself out there; and Jon Blanchard Photography for shooting my album cover.”
Carone is entering her junior year at IUP this fall. She’s majoring in pre-med with a minor in music, but she hopes to make music her full-time career and is taking steps to make that a reality.
“I’m still going to be performing live around town,” she said. “And I’m currently looking for a job to fund my music. My dream job would be to be hired to perform or teach music lessons or lessons on how to record your own album. I’m also trying to get into creating custom radio-ready songs for people. So someone could call me up and say something like, ‘Hey, my wife’s anniversary is coming up, could you put her name in a happy song?’ I want to be able to do that. I’m also interested in writing jingles, video intros, background music for sales people to help business people or for commercials or products.”
Carone said anyone interested in these services can feel free to contact her at (724) 762-6115.
In the meantime, she’s continuing to write new material for singles or maybe another album.