The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center is getting some donations so far in its Red Kettle campaign — but with a long way to go.
As it reported Monday morning on its Facebook page, “we are 10 percent to our $60,000 goal.”
That’s after eight days of bell ringing at various locations including Indiana, Clymer, Blairsville and Homer City.
“With 22 days remaining,” the local corps posted, “there’s still time to #Rescue Christmas for your neighbors in need by donating to a kettle in person or online at salarmy.us/IndianaKettle.”
The local Salvation Army corps also is employing other means of calling attention to “RescueChristmas.”
It posted video from Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department of its Emergency Disaster Services truck being part of a “Christmas Fest Parade” Saturday in Young Township.