“In the Kris Fowler group, the member piquing my curiosity the most was a woman named Cathy Tarr. Close to me in age, the middle-aged mother of two did something that I rarely saw on social media. She didn’t just talk with a get-it-done positivity; she acted on it.”
This is how Andrea Lankford, former National Park Service ranger, described her first encounter with Derry-born and Indiana local, Cathy Tarr, in her latest novel “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail.”
The novel was published on Aug. 22 and has quickly earned itself a place on the New York Time’s bestseller list. It describes the search on the Pacific Crest Trail, which spans 2,653 miles from the U.S.-Canadian border to Campo, Calif., near the U.S.-Mexican border, for David O’Sullivan, who went missing in October 2017, and Fowler, who went missing in April 2016. Instrumental to the search efforts, Tarr, who is executive director of the Fowler-O’Sullivan Foundation, was considered a main character in this book.
“I don’t know (how to feel) to be honest,” she said. “I knew this was coming about, since we started this project in 2017. (Lankford) has done a lot of work. She did a lot of fact-checking. It was very important for her to get the facts correct.”
Tarr has always loved hiking. Having hiked parts of the Appalachian Trail, she was preparing to take on the PCT. A trail made popular by Cheryl Strayed’s novel “Wild: Lost and Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” and the movie adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon, it joins the Appalachian Trail and the Continental Divide Trail to form the “Triple Crown of Hiking.”
Tarr planned to undertake this journey in 2017, which takes some hikers up to six months to complete, and was testing her gear in the snow of New Hampshire to ensure it would not fail her. Unfortunately, she would not be able to make the trip as planned.
“My friend asked me,” Tarr said, “if I wanted to go to Maine to visit another friend, and along the way we were in a car accident and that crushed my sternum. So, obviously I couldn’t put a backpack on.”
While recovering, she was still in touch with the PCT hiker community, and that’s where she first came in contact with a call for volunteers to helps search for Fowler, who went missing in the Washington stretch of the trail.
Tarr was in Arizona and thought since she had to cancel her original plans, she would help with the search for Fowler.
“Basically, I went up and we searched for Kris for four days and didn’t find anything, but I stayed on and searched longer until the snow had come. When it snows in Washington, you just go home for the season.”
Unfortunately, no trace of Fowler was found during this search, but during those four days, Tarr saw a flyer for another missing hiker, O’Sullivan. Originally from Ireland, he went missing toward the southern part of the trail in California, coincidentally for Tarr, only around 40 minutes away from her daughter, whom she had plans to visit.
It was during the search for O’Sullivan that Tarr received a strange call. Lankford, at the time, a traveling nurse in southern California, wanted to meet Tarr for dinner.
“At that point,” Tarr said, “I wasn’t really sure what she wanted, other than she was a park ranger, she was in the area, she wanted to meet me, and she has a bit of a southern accent, which is cute.
“I was actually a little annoyed because I was so busy.”
Lankford said in an email to the Gazette that she wanted to compare notes with Cathy after seeing her post about her announcement to help search for O’Sullivan.
“Once I met Cathy,” she wrote, “you could say the book was born because I was hooked and wanted to document and observe her amateur search effort for David.”
Cathy was hesitant at first. She said Lankford was very pleasant and was looking for inspiration for a new book to follow-up her first book, “Ranger Confidential.”
Yet, the next day, both of the women met O’Sullivan’s parents, Con and Carmel, and began a preliminary search the next day for David on the northern side of the San Jacinto Mountains, about two hours east of Los Angeles. It was on their lunch stop that Cathy agreed to be a part of the novel.
“I asked a question,” she said. “’Will there be stuff in here about hiker safety?’ and she said, ‘yes’ and I was like ‘Okay, let’s do this.’”
It was an interesting experience for Tarr as, according to her, Lankford would record calls between them as they discussed the search and follow taking notes and asking questions. In her observations, Lankford wrote that she thinks Cathy and the work she has done to find these missing hikers should be something to be proud of.
“While we worked all three cases of the PCT missing,” Lankford said, “(Cathy) was always game to follow a lead. I’m so fortunate to have met her, and her positive, optimistic spirit is an inspiration to me.”
The idea for the foundation, which focuses on hiker safety on the PCT, came together when Tarr, Lankford and an anonymous benefactor were discussing an investigation into Arpad Vass, who the duo alleges “scams the families of missing hikers” by charging them thousands of dollars to use “dubious methods” and eventually come up empty.
“Somehow, the three of us came together through the hatred of this one man. We went to meet with (the benefactor) in Mammoth, Calif., and had lunch with her and she said, ‘What you’re doing right now is what you would do in a non-profit.’”
The benefactor gave Tarr and Lankford the support to build up the Fowler-O’Sullivan Foundation, named after the two cases that began this journey. Though she started as a founding board member, Lankford’s role in the foundation more directly works with searching for the missing and acting as liaison to the families. Since its founding in 2020, the foundation has taken on 11 cases and found four missing hikers.
To this day, the foundation still has not found the missing hikers from where it derives its name, but Cathy thinks there is a reason behind this. Something that Lankford writes as “divine timing.”
“We haven’t found them yet,” Lankford writes in the novel, “because we need to learn things. If we found David right away, we wouldn’t know about some of the scams out there and be able to warn families about them.
“Divine timing means once we’ve learned everything we need to know, then we’ll find them.”
In between searches for the missing, the foundation also takes proactive steps to prevent PCT hikers from going missing. In addition to virtual meetings on hiker safety, every year, they provide 12 Garmin InReach satellite communicators and a seven month subscription to Garmin’s network to PCT hikers, which have already saved lives, according to Tarr.
Additionally, the foundation provides “Trevor Spikes,” micro-spikes for traversing the icy conditions in the San Jacinto Mountains, at the Paradise Valley Café in Mountain Center, Calif., for 20 percent off, so hikers don’t have to risk traversing the often treacherous conditions without the proper equipment. The spikes are named in honor of Trevor Laher, who died as a result of hidden ice on the mountains.
While the foundation is mainly focused on west coast hikers and plans are in the works to expand that, Tarr says the biggest takeaway from the “Trail of the Lost” and the work her foundation does should be the importance of hiker safety. Even more than 2,500 miles away, the lessons one can glean from the tales of the missing hikers are just as important as if they went missing in a local trail like Whites Woods or, more comparably, the Appalachian Trail.
“There are a lot of hikers in this area,” Tarr said, “There are some good things in (the book) for hikers to think about before they go out hiking. To think that people can go missing, and you could hike all your life and something could still happen.
“This also pertains to hunters as well, being careful out there. There are a lot of hunters missing.”
The novel featuring Tarr can be found locally at the Book Nook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.