“In the Kris Fowler group, the member piquing my curiosity the most was a woman named Cathy Tarr. Close to me in age, the middle-aged mother of two did something that I rarely saw on social media. She didn’t just talk with a get-it-done positivity; she acted on it.”

This is how Andrea Lankford, former National Park Service ranger, described her first encounter with Derry-born and Indiana local, Cathy Tarr, in her latest novel “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail.”