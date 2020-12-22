The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center reports that the local Red Kettle campaign has exceeded by nearly 25 percent a goal of $60,000 set by the Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division.
Indiana officer-in-charge Lt. Candace Horsman said $73,468.50 had been collected as of Saturday, for a campaign that continues through Thursday.
“We’ve seen this new spirit of giving,” Horsman said Monday afternoon. “It has been an encouragement in a year that has brought discouragement to so many.”
She said there were stories, such as that of a man who was awakened by an urge to give back to the community through a contribution to The Salvation Army.
Kettles were set up at store locations in and around Indiana, Homer City, Clymer and Blairsville, with the aim of providing utility, rental and food assistance; clothing and other basic needs; and free youth and senior programming.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive did not have the benefit of the usual kickoff breakfast, which traditionally provides a boost of several thousand dollars.
On the other hand, the local Salvation Army appears to be making up for the loss of that fundraiser, while surpassing last year’s total of $56,688 — which was well below the $80,000 goal set by the division in 2019.
“We thought donations (this year) would be down for COVID-19,” the Indiana Army officer-in-charge said.
Horsman said the staff at The Indiana Salvation Army is humbled by the response and grateful for the contributions received so far.