Maura Buggey

 Submitted photo

Maura Buggey, of Indiana, a student in the Speech-Language Pathology program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s merit-based scholarship for students in IUP’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education and Disability Services department.

Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc., with more than 50 active members, has been active in the Indiana community for 66 years. Quotarians are known especially for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals, and disadvantaged women and children.

