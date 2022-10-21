Maura Buggey, of Indiana, a student in the Speech-Language Pathology program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s merit-based scholarship for students in IUP’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education and Disability Services department.
Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc., with more than 50 active members, has been active in the Indiana community for 66 years. Quotarians are known especially for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals, and disadvantaged women and children.
Students are chosen for the scholarship based on academic achievement, service to others and leadership.
Buggey, a 2019 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, is the daughter of Kevin and Tammy Buggey. She is a dean’s list student and the recipient of the Lora Lee Phillips Scholarship, the Johnson and Johnson Scholarship for Education, the Academic Success Scholarship, the Janessa Fleming Scholarship, and the Highmark Healthcare for Rising Juniors Scholarship. She is a member of the Catholic Student Association and Best Buddies club. Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization dedicated to creating inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As a club at IUP, the members are paired up in a one-to-one friendship with an individual in Indiana County who has an intellectual or developmental disability.
IUP’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services houses a unique blend of interrelated programs of study: Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, Disability Services, and multiple special education programs. Undergraduate students may also pursue minors in special education and deaf studies. Students may also pursue a certificate in behavior analysis. The department offers two master’s programs: the Master of Education Degree in Special Education and the Master of Science Degree in Speech-Language Pathology.