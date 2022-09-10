Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:
• Sierra Bartlebaugh, of Commodore, daughter of Karen Fitgerald, a 2021 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She completed her externship at Kiawah Island, S.C.
• Stormy Dunmire, of Plumville, daughter of Sarah Dunmire and Kevin Dunmire, a 2020 PA Cyber graduate. She completed her externship with Aramark in Indiana.
• Shane King, of Indiana, son of Bonnie and Rick King, a graduate of Indiana Area High School. While at the academy, he received an award for perfect attendance. He completed his externship at Casbah in Pittsburgh.
The academy, located in Punxsutawney, is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation, the maximum accreditation possible for culinary programs in the United States.
IUP’s 16-month accelerated program includes study for 12 months and a paid externship during the final semester. IUP has a 100 percent externship placement record, with more than 85 percent of students placed in four- and five-star and diamond properties for the externship experience.
Students at the academy can also extend their study with a 16-month baking and pastry arts program, which became a standalone program in 2019 to allow for additional growth in this program.
Academy of Culinary Arts graduates of either the Culinary Arts program or the Baking and Pastry Arts program are eligible to complete an associate degree in culinary arts with an additional semester of study at IUP Punxsutawney.
Students who successfully complete the Culinary Arts or the Baking and Pastry Arts program also have the option to apply up to 38 credits toward a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management at IUP or 32 credits toward a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition.
Admission into the nutrition track is guaranteed for culinary graduates.
Graduates can also apply 21 credits toward a Bachelor of Science in education with a major in K–12 family and consumer sciences. Graduates of the program can choose to take advantage of applying their credits toward any of these bachelor’s degree options any time within 10 years after culinary graduation.