Zander Marshall, on the surface, looks like your average, smiley 2-year-old stumbling around and figuring out his footing in this vast world.
Looking a bit closely, you may notice tremors in his hands, sometimes as severe as the tremors that afflict those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Doctors first thought he was suffering from an infection, but as his symptoms got worse on the way to a Myrtle Beach vacation, his parents decided to bring him to the hospital once more.
On June 12, Zander was diagnosed with SURF1 Leigh Syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disease caused by a disorder in the SURF1 gene. Doctors were certain it was Leigh Syndrome since May 27, but it is difficult to determine the variant.
“In between dates,” Patrick Marshall, Zander’s father, said, “you hope it isn’t what they think it is. When you sit down in a small little room with a counselor and the head geneticist, and they tell you your kid’s prognosis isn’t great, your first reaction is disbelief.”
There is no cure, no effective treatments, and most do not live past 3 years old before succumbing to respiratory failure or other fatal consequences of the disease. To help bolster his brain function, Zander was prescribed a 15-vitamin cocktail, but this will only slow the effects of the disease.
“People think that nothing is wrong,” he said, “but it’s a degenerative disease. It’s like someone’s got an hourglass full of sand and they are shaking it up.”
After Zander’s diagnosis, Marshall went into what he describes as “problem-solving mode,” where he sought opinions of doctors from Akron, Ohio, and Philadelphia. In his conversations, he found out about the Cure Mito Foundation, a nonprofit organization started by a group of families with children who suffer from a variety of mitochondrial diseases.
Research into a cure for the variety of causes of Leigh Syndrome, including the SURF1 variant, has been championed by the foundation since its founding in 2018. As of 2022, preclinical trials into using AAV9 gene replacement therapy, completed by researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Department of Pediatrics, has produced promising results in repairing the defective gene in mice.
It works like this, according to the foundation’s website: A harmless virus, known as an adeno-associated virus, is reprogrammed to carry a new, functional copy of the SURF1 gene. It is then replicated into the trillions and injected into the patient. The viruses will begin to “infect” the patients cells, replacing the defective gene with a healthy version. Thus, leading to a correction of the disease.
As simple as the process seems, it carries a heavy price tag. In order for researchers, like Dr. Steven J. Gray, one of the researchers who took part in the cure’s preclinical trial, to continue into toxicology studies and drug manufacturing, it will take an estimated $4.5 million. Between its large network of doctors, researchers and families affected by mitochondrial diseases, the foundation has raised around $1.5 million, leaving $3 million still up in the air.
“Many people helping in a small way can fix this very easily,” Marshall, who is apart of Cure Mito’s board of directors, “We’re not expecting one person to lay this all down.”
His hope is to spread awareness of this very rare disease and its effect on a local resident in hopes to drum up support and funding for the cure. So far, Marshall has been feeling very optimistic.
“There is a cure,” he said, “but we just need funding to put it into action. It’s not just (Zander); this will benefit so many children both now and into the future.”
Marshall says many local businesses should have received a letter explaining the foundation’s mission and asking for support. So far, some businesses and organizations have jumped into action.
Bella’s Spa, through September, will enter folks who donate into a raffle to win a $150 prize. 4Birdiegolf is selling T-shirts and hoodies with “Hope for Zander,” and all proceeds will be donated to the Cure Mito Foundation. Penns Manor football will host a “Green Out” game with basket raffles and donation boxes on Sept. 29 with the Little Comets having donation boxes at the ready all season. Finally, Hoss’s Steak and Sea House will have a Community Night on Oct. 8 where proceeds from sales will go to the foundation as well.
A great start, but more support is needed to get over the finish line, according to Marshall.
“If you don’t take action, we’re probably not going to get where we want to be,” he said.
He also said individuals can donate at https://curemito.kindful.com/. Since Cure Mito is run by volunteers, 100 percent of the donation will go toward the research goal.
“It’s a great partnership because people aren’t pocketing the donation,” Marshall said.
Right now, Zander has been healthy, albeit some slight instability while walking and mild tremors every once in a while, but due to the nature of the disease, that can change overnight. Once the research is funded, Marshall says it could take only 15 to 18 months to get it distributed to the kids that need it.
“For people who don’t know about SURF1,” he said, “two years from now, I hope kids will have a cure ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.