Fr. Ihor Protsak of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville has started a human relief drive at St. John’s Church and is asking for the public’s support.
Following a special Moleben service on Sunday evening to pray for Ukraine and her people, he explained the “tryzub” or trident seal on the Ukrainian flag that is seen in St. John’s Church.
The “tryzub” stands for the word “Volya,” which in Ukrainian is the word for “freedom.” He said this seal on the flag is important as the Ukrainian people are continuing to fight to remain free from the Russian invasion.
Fr. Protsak, whose family is still living in Ukraine, began a human relief drive about two weeks ago.
All donations received will be sent to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA’s diocese in Bound Brook, N.J., to provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Every penny collected through these efforts will go to aid the wounded armed forces members and their families; to those suffering the consequences of the invasion by the loss of their homes and their injuries; as well as, those forced to become refugees in neighboring countries.
Fr. Protsak said anyone wishing to make a donation to Ukraine can do so by sending a donation to: St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 690 Quince Road, Clymer, PA 15728. Please make checks out to “St. John’s Church” and on the memo line please write: “Humanitarian relief.”