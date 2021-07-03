The Blacklick Creek Watershed Association this week announced completion of an acid mine drainage treatment system rehabilitation project along Two Lick Creek near Clymer.
“This upgraded system will help sustain water quality in Two Lick Creek, including the Two Lick Reservoir, for years to come,” according to association President Janis Long.
While noting there is much more work to be done, Long stated the system, known as the Richards Treatment Site, is an important link in the group’s ongoing efforts to improve water quality throughout the Blacklick Creek watershed.
With the help of project partner Stream Restoration Incorporated, the association obtained funding for the project from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Program ($528,024), the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Watershed Cooperative Agreement Program ($100,000), and the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds ($18,000).
Additional in-kind funding was provided by BioMost Inc. and SRI.
BioMost Inc. of Mars, designed and constructed the rehabilitation project, which will treat more than 300 gallons per minute of acid mine drainage from the abandoned Egypt Mine, which is discharging into Two Lick Creek. The site is located along Route 403 just north of Clymer.
“The Richards system was originally constructed in 1999, but these types of treatment systems do require maintenance and occasional rehabilitation,” Long explained.
“In this case we also took the opportunity to upgrade the system design so it will operate more efficiently.”
Long also noted that the association plans to seek funding within the year to conduct an assessment of the upper Two Lick Creek watershed basin.
“That assessment will identify other significant sources of pollution to the stream and will help identify and prioritize sites for possible future treatment systems,” she said.
Those interested in learning more about the association and its activities may visit its website at blacklickcreekwatershed.org.