Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.