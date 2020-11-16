“We live in an uncertain world full of fear, anxiety and the unknown.”
So writes Linda Hall Blacksmith in “Run Your Race: Reflections of My Life, My Love and My Lord,” a new book released in paperback Sept. 28 that recalls her 54-year marriage to Bill Blacksmith as well as memories, snapshots of life experiences, and “ways I have seen Almighty God work.”
The book comes three years after the passing of Bill Blacksmith, or the Rev. Dr. William A. Blacksmith III as he was known later in life. He was head wrestling coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 1969 to 1985.
“This is a love story,” Mrs. Blacksmith wrote. “The love of a man and a woman for each other and the love of God through Jesus Christ as He holds His children in the hollow of His hand.”
In a wide-ranging career, Bill Blacksmith also taught physical education in the Homer-Center School District and later was a volunteer coach in the United School District.
“He was a professor at IUP,” she recalled. “We had been in Indiana since 1966. In the College of Health and Physical Education, he was a sports psychologist.”
Additionally, Bill Blacksmith felt God’s calling into pastoral ministry. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary in 1992, then moved on into a full-time ministry after his retirement from teaching in 2002.
“When we reflect on the past with eyes to see, we can spot God’s hand of love, mercy, discipline and direction all along the journey,” Mrs. Blacksmith wrote.
As was reported in his Indiana Gazette obituary in 2017, Bill Blacksmith was an ordained an elder in the Presbyterian Church for more than 45 years, and for 14 years he and Mrs. Blacksmith were co-directors of Spiritual Formation and Discipleship at Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana, where he was an associate pastor from 1999 to 2004.
“I wanted to capture some of Bill’s personality, and his life,” Linda Blacksmith said. “He was a bigger-than-life sort of personality. He also had a deep faith in Jesus Christ, and I wanted to capture some of what God had done, in my life, in his life and in both of our lives.”
And in the lives of three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. On the cover is a picture of one of those grandchildren, Michaela Bracken, a runner who was a PIAA finalist as a senior at United High School and a member of the All-Gazette Track and Field Team in 2018.
“She is on a track scholarship at Bucknell University,” the proud grandmother said, “so it is a very meaningful cover to me.”
And it fits a theme.
“This is a book about God calling me to run the race of life — even through tears, to live my life as I learn to serve Him and others better and to trust Him in the process because life can be difficult,” Linda Blacksmith wrote. “We each have a race to run. May we run it with confidence, purpose and joy.”
The seeds of a decision to write the book dated back a few years.
“We had written a book just for the family back in 2013 … and I kind of enjoyed it,” Mrs. Blacksmith said this week. “This was more purposeful. I felt the Lord guiding me. As I kept going, there are lessons God has taught me that might help someone else.”
The evolution into “Run Your Race” began with the author spending her first year just trying to figure out if she should write it, and what sort of book it should be.
“I thought about doing a devotional,” she recalled. “In the second year, I was putting ideas in folders … and actually forming in my mind what this was going to be.”
She started writing seriously in March 2019 and finished a year later, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her husband also served in other churches in western Pennsylvania, including 10 years in New Castle, and in South Carolina.
“We had bought a vacation home down there in 2013,” Mrs. Blacksmith recalled. “In South Carolina we made some great relationships. We were in a great church.”
Their time was short-lived there. The Blacksmiths wanted to spend part of their time in Indiana, part of the time in South Carolina, but he wound up being called home in 2017 from a hospital in Pittsburgh.
“This book isn’t primarily about the process of overcoming grief as a widow, although that is part of it,” Mrs. Blacksmith wrote. “It isn’t just a devotional book, although I pray that the reader will draw closer to God while reflecting along with me. It isn’t an autobiography or a novel about me and my family but you will come to know us as you read these reflections.”
Linda Blacksmith thought about self-publishing her book. Instead, a paperback version of the book has been printed by Trilogy Christian Publishing, a ministry of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian broadcaster whose programming is seen on stations across the country, including some shows that are syndicated to such broadcasters as Cornerstone TeleVision in Wall and Altoona.
“I had a friend come to me and said, give your manuscript to TBN,” she recalled. “Had it not been a friend I would have ignored it. I would have said thank you, but no thank you.”
That started a process that ended with publication in September.
“They were looking for new authors,” Linda Blacksmith said. “You give them a smattering of what you’ve written and they hit every one of my bullet points. I am paying them to publish this book. They provided me with what I needed and have not disappointed me.”
It was a process of give and take.
“The publisher … went back and forth with different layouts and proof reading,” she recalled. “It kind of worked out.”
Finally, it went out through Amazon.com on Sept. 28. It also is available on barnesandnobleinc.com, and at the Book Nook in downtown Indiana.
“I’m not in this to make money,” she said. “I am 75 years old. I am not aspiring to have a best seller … but it might be something people might be helped by.”