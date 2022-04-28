An Indiana native has been honored with the title of associate dean emeritus by Indiana University of Pennsylvania in recognition of her distinguished career at IUP.
Dr. Cynthia Stewart Strittmatter, of Indiana, was approved for the title in fall 2021 by the IUP University Senate, upon the recommendation of the University Senate’s Academic Affairs Committee. IUP’s Council of Trustees formally endorsed the recommendation for the emeritus status at its quarterly meeting in March.
The title of associate dean emeritus is reserved for exemplary associate deans who have been recommended through a Chairs and Dean’s Council or Associate Deans group-based process. Emeritus status is an honor conferred by the university to show respect for a distinguished career. It says, “even though you are no longer an official part of this organization, you have shown such merit that we claim you as a continuing part of our professional group; we gather glory from your reflected glory.”
Dr. Strittmatter retired in June 2021 from her position as associate dean of the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology, with a total of 37.5 years of service to the university. She joined the Eberly College in 2002.
In her role as associate dean, she was a member of the Eberly College’s leadership team and was responsible for administration of the college budget, workload, women’s leadership program, corporate relations and internships, facilities and digital marketing. She played a key role in the Eberly College’s strategic planning, accreditation efforts and international programs and worked closely with the directors of the Management Services Group. She was extensively involved in fundraising and alumni engagement, directing the annual Eberly Golf Classic for 15 years, which provided scholarship funds for Eberly students.
Her work with the director of the Eberly School of International Management was instrumental in obtaining and administering contracts of more than $25 million in the last 15 years and was key to the enrollment of more than 2,000 international students at IUP and supporting the travel of IUP American students for many short-term study-abroad opportunities.
She was responsible for the annual Business Day for the Eberly College, involving more than 800 Eberly students annually who would meet with regional businesses leaders for networking and career opportunities. A mentor to hundreds of students, Dr. Strittmatter was responsible for the Eberly Student Gallery project, recognizing Eberly’s most high achieving students.
Dr. Strittmatter served on and chaired numerous university-wide committees, primarily associated with budgeting, financial and strategic planning, and assessment.
Prior to serving as associate dean in the Eberly College, Dr. Strittmatter served as the director of budget planning and assistant to the vice president for finance, overseeing administration of the then $230 million university budget. She also served on a number of committees for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including serving as chair of the system-wide budget and accounting directors’ group. She served as an evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, focusing on financial resources and planning.
“I am honored to have been selected for emeritus status,” Strittmatter said. “I have spent my entire life in Indiana, Pa., because of the chance to study and make my career at IUP, and I remain grateful for that opportunity,” she said. “I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with outstanding students, faculty, staff, alumni and business partners, and I continue to be proud of the work that we have done together. Each of these constituents — but especially our students — has made my career incredibly rewarding.”
Dr. Strittmatter, daughter of Robert and Concetta Stewart, of Indiana, is a 1979 graduate of Indiana High School and earned two degrees from IUP: a bachelor’s degree in 1983 and her MBA in 1987. She completed her Doctor of Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 in the Administration and Policy Studies Program. Her parents and four siblings all have IUP degrees.
In addition to Dr. Strittmatter, the Council of Trustees also endorsed emeritus status for recently retired Deans Dr. Robert Camp, from the Eberly College of Business, and Dr. Deanne Snavely, from the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.