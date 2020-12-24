The entry of a pair of rural Indiana County churches was the winner in a “Create-A-Kettle” aspect of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign by the Indiana Worship and Service Center of The Salvation Army.
The local Salvation Army center posted on Facebook that Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Youth Group netted a combined online and in-store total of $1,044.63 in donations.
The young people from the parish based in Lucernemines and Coral topped efforts by students at Indiana Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line and United high schools.
In all, the local Create-a-Kettle campaign raised $2,369.33 to help the #RescueChristmas effort to help individuals and families in need across Indiana County.
Previously, The Salvation Army reported surpassing by nearly 25 percent the $60,000 goal for communities in the Indiana area as set by the Western Pennsylvania Division of the service-oriented ministry.
The local center is hoping to raise enough to make up for the loss of the annual kickoff breakfast fundraiser, as well as the shortfall in contributions last year, when the goal set was $80,000 but the total raised was $56,688.
Today is the last day for the kettles, at locations in and around Indiana, Homer City, Clymer and Blairsville.
Indiana’s success this holiday season hasn’t been matched by other worship and service centers, according to a statement Wednesday from the Western Pennsylvania Division.
Spokeswoman Stephanie Rex said kettles across 28 counties have netted $1,641,340, or about 72 percent of a total fundraising goal of $2.3 million.
In nearby areas, Rex said the Altoona center has raised less than 30 percent of its goal, while the Greensburg center has come in under 40 percent.
Rex said donations can be made online at www.salvationarmywpa.org/RescueChristmas. She said all donations remain in the donors’ local communities.