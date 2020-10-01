Ben Franklin Technology Partners has selected six finalists, including three from Indiana County, in the Big Idea contest who will be moving on to pitch for the chance to earn up to $50,000.
The contest is for the region’s emerging tech-entrepreneurs, innovators and small manufacturers.
• Sarah Boyer, with Antria, is dedicated to developing stem cell therapies that will provide patients with personalized medical care.
• Sarah Pluchinsky, with Nanomagnetic Electronics, is developing heat integrating sensors.
• Tanvi Bharathan, with Staff Atom, is developing software that simplifies essential tasks for staffing agencies.
The other three are from Clearfield County:
• Michael Reed, with Micro Gainz, has developed micro weight plates for barbell lifting.
• Nicole Sawyers, with Neonatal Loving Kare, has developed a patented, FDA approved neo natal postioning device, Nurture Rest.
• Anthony Caiola, with Back 40 Funding, is developing a platform that connects real estate developers with local investors using online crowdfunding.
Final judging will take place on Nov. 19 via Zoom.
More information can be found at www.bigidea.benfranklin.org.