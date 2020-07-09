Indiana County officials on Wednesday granted almost $600,000 of construction contracts for an overhaul of a long-standing and multi-purposed government building along North Fourth Street to become the new district court for the Indiana area.
The building at 350 N. Fourth St. — most recently the home of Indiana County Conservation District — will be remodeled under management of general contractor Fred L. Burns, of Shippenville, Clarion County, at a cost of $455,000 under a contract awarded by the county board of commissioners.
The commissioners also selected electrical and plumbing system contractors for the job, at the recommendation of Dave Morrow of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
Leverknight Electric, of Boswell, Somerset County, won the electrical wiring job for a low bid of $76,875.
Baer Services, of Johnstown, Cambria County, entered the low bid of $47,750 to complete the plumbing work.
All told, the work will run $579,625 to give the building a completely new interior and upgraded parking lot.
For decades, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry occupied the building as the Job Center and unemployment claims office for the county. The Job Center moved in 2001 to Indiana County Commerce Park in White Township.
Indiana County Children & Youth Services operated in the building from 2001 to August 2017, when the agency moved to High Pointe along Indian Springs Road in White Township.
The Indiana County Conservation District used the North Fourth Street building from December 2018 to this past January, when the agency cleared out to make room for the Indiana District Court relocation.
A construction schedule calls for workers to move onto the site July 17 and to turn the completed project over to county officials by Jan. 13.