The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said Wednesday that voluntary 10-digit dialing will begin Saturday from those living in the 814 area code, including northern and eastern areas of Indiana County.
A PUC spokesman said Saturday’s start of voluntary or permissive 10-digit dialing marks the next major step toward the arrival of a new “overlay” area code (582) that will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code.
Mandatory 10-digit dialing will begin on April 3 with the new overlay 582 being put into service on May 1. The 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.
The 814 area code is one of the state’s four original area codes, along with 412 (Pittsburgh), 717 (Harrisburg) and 215 (Philadelphia). Eventually the 724 area code was formed to cover needs the 412 area code could not reach, including Indiana County.
The current 814 area code covers all or parts of 27 counties across central and northwestern Pennsylvania. Locally, 814 also includes northeastern Armstrong County, extreme northeastern Westmoreland County, and all of Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
The PUC advised residents and businesses in the 814 area to check devices that are programmed to automatically make phone calls — such as medical alert systems, alarms and other automated systems — to be sure they are set up for 10-digit dialing.