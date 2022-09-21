The Marcellus Legacy Fund, part of the proceeds of state Act 13 of 2012, will mean state support for two projects in Indiana County, area lawmakers said Tuesday.
“The goal of Act 13 was to strike a balance between requiring drillers to pay their fair share, while reimbursing municipalities for the impact drilling has on them and generating revenue that has been dispersed through the state so all Pennsylvanians can benefit from this tremendous natural resource,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
That includes $104,125 to go toward removal and installation of the pool liner at the Homer City Pool.
“Facilities like this provide recreation and exercise for many people in the area but also require routine maintenance as any swimming pool owner knows,” Struzzi said.
Also granted among more than 100 recipients announced Tuesday is $100,000 to go toward development of a community amphitheater in White Township.
“The White Township Recreation Complex offers numerous outdoor recreation opportunities, and this grant will help them expand those options to include an entertainment and arts center that also has other recreational and educational applications,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “This product, funded by the fees paid by natural gas producers, will generate economic benefit for not only the township, but the county as well.”
The grants are administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.
“These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make our commonwealth a truly great place to live, work and play.”
In all, 130 Act 13 projects were approved in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million.
Also awarded in nearby areas were $118,273 for improvements to South Park in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,843 for renovations to the Sagamore playground in Cowanshannock Township and $39,418 toward town center development in Rural Valley Borough.