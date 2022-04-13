Personnel matters took up much of the agenda at Monday’s meeting of the Indiana Area School District board of directors.
There also was a calendar revision, as the board authorized Superintendent Michael Vuckovich to submit a request to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for approval to conduct Act 80 days in 2022-23, including full days on Aug. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 10 and Nov. 4, 2022, and Jan. 16, Feb. 17 and March 24, 2023, and half-days on May 12 and June 2, both 2023.
Act 80 days are used for curriculum development.
Angela Crusan was employed as a paraeducator at an hourly rate of $12, subject to a 90-day probation period, receipt of updated clearances and approval of Act 168 forms.
Jamie Branan’s resignation for personal reasons as an Alpha paraeducator was accepted with regret, as was Ana Twigg’s resignation as Eisenhower Elementary School administrative assistant. In both cases the administration was authorized to post, advertise and interview for those positions.
A 2022-23 Principal internship was approved for Nicole Fairman at Eisenhower under the direction of Erin Eisenman.
The board authorized the district administration to seek candidates for these Summer Learning Camp positions: Two mentors, 30 tutors, two special education teachers, one on-call nurse, four paraeducators, a licensed practical nurse and a teacher aide.
For summer school, the district is seeking to fill these positions as per diem rates: one coordinator, up to two math teachers, up to two English teachers, up to two social studies teachers, two science teachers, a family and consumer science teacher, a business, consumer and information technology teacher, two health and physical education teachers and two student mentors.
Candice Lockard was approved as senior high school cross country head coach for 2022-23 at a salary of $6,128, while Savanna Frumkin was named senior high varsity cheerleading head coach for both the fall and winter of the upcoming school year at $2,598 for each season.
The board also approved a cooperative agreement with Marion Center Area School District for the high school rifle team.
And it authorized the senior high school to participate in the Global Honors Program offered through the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association.