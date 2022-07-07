Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty will visit Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday.
“His visit will include his remarks and a tour of IUP, including hearing from four students in the University’s U-SOAR (Undergraduate Summer Opportunities for Applying Research) program,” university Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Wednesday.
Those remarks and an opportunity for media questions are scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Blue Room of IUP’s Sutton Hall, at 1011 South Drive.
On April 29, Gov. Tom Wolf named Hagarty as acting successor to Dr. Noe Ortega, who had served in that position for two years.
The Wolf administration said Hagarty led the team that secured more than $2 billion in education funding increases to date, including the largest single-year increase in Pennsylvania history for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Administration officials said Hagarty also helped to enact the “Level Up” program, which directs $100 million in funding to the poorest and most historically underfunded districts in Pennsylvania; and developed a framework for schools to safely resume instruction following the onset of COVID-19.
Before taking on his current job, Hagarty was a deputy chief of staff to Wolf, where he was involved in issues and advocacy for the commonwealth and state agencies.
He also previously was chief of staff at the state Department of Community and Economic Development, where he oversaw more than 300 employees and nearly $5 billion in state and federal grant, loan, tax credit and bond financing programs.