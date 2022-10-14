The Indiana County commissioners tabled bids received earlier this month for Indiana Borough’s South 15th Street Storm Sewer replacement project.
“The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, (engineering firm) Stiffler-McGraw and Indiana Borough recommend that the Indiana County Board of Commissioners table all bids received on Oct. 5,” ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow said at Wednesday’s meeting.
“This action is being requested to allow additional time for the engineer and the Indiana Borough Public Works Committee to review and make recommendations” for the commissioners to consider at their Oct. 26 meeting, Morrow continued.
The commissioners agreed with the request.
The project involves the borough’s Community Development Block Grant Entitlement funds for 2018 through 2021, as well as local funds from the borough’s budget.
On April 13, the county commissioners approved extensions for 2018 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement contracts to April 30, 2023, for the Indiana project.
That followed the borough’s actions in 2021, including council hearings regarding the borough’s CDBG funding conducted by ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak, one of which preceded council’s Sept. 7, 2021, meeting.
There council passed two resolutions. One “prioritized borough needs in a three-year plan” with the top need being replacement and improvement of the South 15th Street storm sewer system, then “planning activity to develop (a) park (and) recreation plan to include reimagining McGregor Park,” along Nixon Avenue.
The commissioners also approved a five-year contract with Gibson-Thomas Engineering regarding bridge safety inspections conducted per National Bridge Inspection Standards, and a reimbursement agreement with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1,236,413.13 for all bridges 20 feet or longer.
And the board also approved funding from its American Rescue Plan allocation to help projects in two municipalities.
“Blacklick Township has done a storm drain replacement,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said. “The distribution given to them from the county is $22,500.”
Specifically, the work will center on pipe replacement, guardrails and paving along Howard and Mahan roads. Blacklick Township asked for $60,000.
The other project is on the other side of Homer City and Indiana from Blacklick Township.
In Rayne Township, “they’re recovering their roadways that were damaged in the Water Renovation Project Number 20,” said Keith, a one-time supervisor in Rayne. “Their contribution from the county would be $69,803.49.”
That in turn is a fraction of the $328,487 Rayne requested, according to a county release.
Commissioner Sherene Hess noted that these were the first distributions by the county to help local efforts in its 38 municipalities.
She called the American Rescue Plan Act “historic legislation that was enabling lots of communities to really recover and respond to the pandemic. It’s a great day.”
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said the county would reach out to its boroughs and townships first, and work with them to see what major priority items they had. She said Keith had reached out personally to those municipalities.
Gorman expected up to 20 municipalities might respond.
“It has been a lifeline to communities like ours,” Hess said. “We wouldn’t be able to do these projects as effectively” without the ARP aid.
The commissioners also commented on upcoming events in and around the county, including the Indiana County Tourist Bureau’s filming of a promotional video around the county, and an Indiana County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Open House event at the court house on Oct. 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The commissioners said there will be security there similar to what would be required for weekdays at the court house, provided by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
“We also are doing a drive for (Indiana County Community Action Plan’s food bank),” Gorman said. “If you don’t want to carry a heavy soup can or something like that,” ICCAP said that, instead, “if you donate $1, that dollar will buy them 10 pounds of food through their network of food providers.”
Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said Nov. 1 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot, and reminded voters who mail in a ballot to use the envelope that comes with the ballot and to sign and date that envelope.