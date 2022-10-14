INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06.jpg
The Indiana County commissioners tabled bids received earlier this month for Indiana Borough’s South 15th Street Storm Sewer replacement project.

“The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, (engineering firm) Stiffler-McGraw and Indiana Borough recommend that the Indiana County Board of Commissioners table all bids received on Oct. 5,” ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow said at Wednesday’s meeting.