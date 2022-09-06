Adoption of an Active Transportation Plan for Indiana Borough is one of the topics on tonight’s agenda for the borough council when it meets at 7 p.m. in the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
“The walking, biking, rolling, and riding system in Indiana Borough is safe, comfortable and accessible and connects people of all ages, abilities and socio-economic levels with destinations,” according to a vision expressed in the proposed plan, “and provides opportunities to exercise, relax and spend time outdoors.”
The plan was developed by Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC, of Indiana, and The EADS Group, a consulting firm with offices in Altoona, Clarion, Johnstown, Somerset, New Brighton, North Huntingdon and Lewistown, Pa., Morgantown, W.Va., and Cumberland, Md.
It had funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Health through its State Physical Activity and Nutrition Grant, and from a Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It had three overall purposes, “each (of which) has successfully been achieved,” the plan reads:
• To provide Indiana Borough with a set of achievable walking, biking, rolling and transit-oriented improvement priorities that will make it easier and safer for people to get from one place to another.
• To conduct a public engagement process that educated residents and raised the community’s collective understanding of the value and benefits of walking, biking, rolling and riding.
• To collaborate with many different partners including local and regional service providers representing health care, insurance, public safety, aging services, public transit, school district, higher education and trail advocacy as part of the planning process.
Furthermore, “Indiana Borough Active Transportation Plan was prepared to accomplish three overall goals,” and each also “has successfully been achieved,” to whit:
• To provide a safe, comfortable and accessible walking, biking, and riding network that reliably connects residents, students and visitors to local destinations.
• To provide a safe, comfortable and accessible walking, biking, and riding network that equally benefits and serves able bodied and impaired adults, children, students, older residents and visitors.
• To provide a safe, comfortable and accessible walking, biking, and riding network that improves the health status and aging in place opportunities for Borough residents.
It was developed by a project steering committee consisting of Borough Manager Nichole Sipos, Council President Dr. Peter Broad, Planning & Zoning Official Gregg Erwin, Police Lt. Eric Slovinsky, Planning Commissioner Charles Manges and former borough Planning and Zoning Official Stephanie Dunlap.
Borough residents Joe Kinter, a business owner in Indiana, and Dreama Van Cise, a nurse at Indiana Regional Medical Center, as well as Indiana County Transit Authority Executive Director John Kanyan, Office of Planning and Development Deputy Director Josh Krug, and Planning Commission Chair Laurie Lafontaine also participated.
Input was also given from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 in White Township, Transportation Planning Specialist Justin Ruggles, and from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Active Transportation Coordinator Leann Chaney, AICP.
Also, White Township Code Enforcement Director Matt Genchur, Aging Services Inc. Deputy Director Heidi Farmery, Indiana Area Junior High School Principal Mike Minnick, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania Associate Vice President for University operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips.
Also from IUP, Geography, Geology, Environment, and Planning Department Chair Dr. John Benhart, Associate Professor Dr. Sudeshna Ghosh, and student project members Taylor Hudzicki, James Kolakowski, Dakota Seidel, Isaac Thompson, Thomas Oraskovich, Daniel Kukula, Mary Stenning, Alexus Bobak, Tyler Peterson, Nathan Wissinger, Carley McCarty, Austin Fryar, Gregory Mertz, Elijah Anderson, and Quentin Davis.
The 13-page plan also lists a dozen “key stakeholders” who were interviewed in research efforts for the document.
Council’s agenda tonight also includes proposals:
• To advertise a parking meters ordinance.
• To advertise an amended property maintenance ordinance.
• To give final approval to an ordinance amending the borough’s management pension plan.
• To consider a proposal to award Hickes Associates of Alexandria, Huntingdon County, a $128,280 contract to install a replacement clarifier at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.