Adoption of an Active Transportation Plan for Indiana Borough is one of the topics on tonight’s agenda for the borough council when it meets at 7 p.m. in the George E. Hood Municipal Building.

“The walking, biking, rolling, and riding system in Indiana Borough is safe, comfortable and accessible and connects people of all ages, abilities and socio-economic levels with destinations,” according to a vision expressed in the proposed plan, “and provides opportunities to exercise, relax and spend time outdoors.”