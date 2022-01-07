A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania master’s degree candidate who went back to his native Afghanistan soon may return to Indiana.
“He was a student here for two years, then he went home and got married and now he is coming back,” said Dawn Newell, who is part of Indiana’s Refugee Working Group along with her husband Chuck and their daughter, Indiana Council Vice President Kaycee Newell.
Dawn Newell said the couple was interviewed Wednesday at Fort Dix, N.J., one of the centers set up for thousands of Afghans evacuated after the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15.
“They ... agreed to come to Indiana through our sponsor circle,” she texted late Wednesday. “They have consent papers to sign and a pre-departure session to attend and then transportation will be arranged for them to Indiana.”
Newell said Thursday the couple may arrive “within a few days to a week.”
Until recently, others had been at Fort Bliss, Texas, where a center sent out its last refugees last week, but published reports said last month that 11,000 refugees still were at Fort Dix.
The Newells worked in efforts to provide hospitality to international students since coming to Indiana several years ago, but had to give up the efforts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Afghani couple could be the first of up to seven refugees being brought in by two “Sponsor Circles” that in turn are local extensions of a national Homes for Refugees USA program.
“If you know someone who has been evacuated, you can request them,” Mrs. Newell said. “We already have an apartment that is furnished. The internet has been turned on.”
Indiana Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said the couple with IUP ties is being expected by Circle 1, which includes the Newells, while Circle 2 has been vetted and is awaiting assignment of a family of five.
The effort has received a lot of community support, Taylor said, including contributions from Indiana, Marion Center, Saltsburg, Clymer and Blairsville.
“The community donated $14,760,” Taylor said. Big donors included $7,000 from three churches, individual donations of $1,000 apiece from Saltsburg and Indiana and several $500 gifts. Fundraising continues. RWG asks for checks, made out to RWG, Indiana PA Refugee Project, to be sent to Treasurer Sue Dodson, 1438 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.