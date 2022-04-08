WHITE TOWNSHIP — The spotted lanternfly’s emigration into Indiana, Armstrong and other Pennsylvania counties was under the spotlight of the state Department of Agriculture at a press briefing Thursday at the Indiana County Conservation District.
“We have learned a lot about the spotted lanternfly since 2015, but there also is still a lot we do not know,” said state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, who was joined at the White Township facility by various individuals including local officials and staff from the state and federal departments of Agriculture and Penn State University’s extension program.
Those local officials included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.
Redding said he has been working since 2015 in a bid to slow the spread of the insect, recently seen in Manor Township in central Armstrong County and East Wheatfield and West Wheatfield townships in southern Indiana County.
That prompted the addition of Indiana, Armstrong and nine other counties across the state to what now is a list of 45 counties where a spotted lanternfly quarantine is underway.
Previously, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Cambria counties had been included on the quarantine list.
“We worry a lot about this expansion,” Redding said. There also are questions that are being raised, such as, “why you see swarms in some communities and not in others.”
The spotted lanternfly will feed on more than 100 species of trees and other plants, including maples, black walnut and other important plants, but won’t kill most of them.
However, said Kelli Hoover, Penn State professor of entomology, there are two exceptions: cultivated grapes, which is a grave concern to vineyard operators in Pennsylvania and beyond; and Ailanthus altissima, known as tree of heaven, which is a noxious and invasive weed tree.
Regardless of the species of plant or tree, Hoover said having large numbers of spotted lanternflies feeding on that plant, it must have an impact, and her team is studying what that impact is.
“A stressed tree may be more susceptible to other stressors such as disease, other insect pests or drought,” Hoover said, adding that saplings are more likely to experience significant stress from spotted lanternfly feeding than mature, established trees.
And Penn State economists have estimated that spotted lanternflies could cost the state economy $324 million a year.
Redding said adult lanternflies do not survive the winter months, but last season’s insects have laid eggs on any outdoor surface in masses of 30-60 eggs, each covered with a mud- or putty-like protective coating.
He said finding and destroying those egg masses now will prevent their hatch and reduce their spread this season.
At ICCD, state Agriculture Department personnel demonstrated how to use a circle trap to eliminate large numbers of spotted lanternflies without harming beneficial pollinators or small animals.
Penn State Extension asks anyone who sees a spotted lanternfly should call its hotline at 1 (888) 422-3359, or report it online through the “spotted lanternfly” page on the extension.psu.edu website.