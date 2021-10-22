At Tuesday’s meeting, Indiana Borough Council approved a memorandum of understanding regarding the borough’s wastewater treatment plant with Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Allegheny County Health Department.
“The (ACHD) is interested in collaborating on sampling,” Council Vice President and Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said.
“The Indiana Wastewater testing project provides information for trending of COVID-19 cases in the borough and White Township, which informs IRMC on what to expect as far as (Emergency Department) and Inpatient volumes,” said Dr. Richard K. Neff, chief medical officer at IRMC.
“The collaboration with the Allegheny County Health Department is important for the sustainability of the project.”
The plant services customers along more than 70 miles of lines running through the borough, White Township and IUP campus.
It has drawn attention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020 the borough was one of approximately 360 entities involved in a partnership with BioBot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
More recently, however, the borough has begun developing a relationship with IUP, with a goal of eventually having the university do the testing.
“IUP is very pleased to be a partner in this important ongoing work to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Dr. Hilliary Creely, interim dean of IUP’s School of Graduate Studies and Research. “IUP values being part of this community, and we are excited to continue and to expand the ongoing partnership with Indiana Borough and Indiana Regional Medical Center related to COVID-19.”
The borough shows local COVID-19 trends in WWTP surveillance reports posted on the municipality’s Facebook page.
As the borough posted earlier this week, “COVID-19 RNA (ribonucleic acid) levels at our Wastewater Treatment Plant have decreased again since last week’s sample testing. This is the third weekly decrease in a row.”
“Working together benefits us all,” IUP’s Creely said, “including our students who gain real-life experience by participating in this research.”