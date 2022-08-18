At its meeting Tuesday night, the board of ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 approved agreements with the counties of Armstrong and Indiana for a variety of services.
For Armstrong County, the agreement is to provide in-home parenting and early childhood education/child development training services to eligible families.
For Indiana County, the agreement is to provide child welfare services to children and youth.
For both counties, those agreements are retroactive to July 1 and will be in effect through June 30, 2023.
Also approved by the board for the year ending June 30, 2023, were agreements between ARIN IU 28 and the Apollo-Ridge and Penn Cambria school districts.
For Apollo-Ridge, ARIN IU 28 will provide occupational and physical therapy services to eligible students at a rate of $58 per hour.
For Penn Cambria, ARIN IU 28 will provide a teacher for students who are blind or visually impaired, at a rate of $92 per hour.
An agreement also was approved with Freeport Area School District to provide a licensed professional counselor from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 30, 2023, at a cost not to exceed $91,884.
The board also accepted for the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, $183,775 in an Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Grant funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Education; and $224,000 in a renewed Education Leading to Employment and Career Training grant from PDE and the state Department of Public Welfare, to provide counseling and educational services to pregnant and parenting students.
It also renewed for 2022-23 in the amount of $228,514 a Nonpublic School Services Agreement with Catapult Learning LLC to provide educational services under state Act 89 to participating nonpublic schools.
Also for 2022-23, ARIN IU 28’s Executive Director Dr. Brigette D. Matson was authorized by the board to enter into an agreement for the leasing of a conference room at the Indiana County Conservation District building in White Township.
The lease will not exceed two days per month, at the cost of a $100 refundable security deposit for each time of room use.
The board also approved and authorized acceptance of a memorandum of agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Professionals-PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association) regarding salary and benefits for social workers,
licensed professional counselors, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
It also approved personnel actions including four resignations, one leave of absence, and conditional hiring of five for the coming year:
• Emily Dinko, as a full time paraprofessional, at an hourly rate of $12.42.
• Tammy Ringler, as an instructional paraprofessional, at an hourly rate of $11.50.
• Ashley Bacher, as a full time behavior support paraprofessional, at an hourly rate of $16.59.
• Holly Magill, as a full time occupational therapist, at an annual salary of $64,722.
• Heather Trettle, as a licensed professional counselor, at an annual salary of $51,389.
The leave of absence was approved for occupational therapist Sophia Shadid, retroactive to July 11 and continuing through Nov. 8, with the option to return sooner, or to extend her leave, but in either case not being away more than 60 workdays.
Resignations were approved and accepted, with appreciation for their service to ARIN IU 28, from Brianna Callahan, full time instructional paraprofessional and part-time Extended School Year paraprofessional; Kelly Koos, full time family educator; Jane Pedersen, full time paraprofessional; and Amanda Wells, full time instructional paraprofessional.
The board also authorized a change in title, but not in compensation or duties, for Lauren Fiechuk, from data coordinator/adult education instructor to data coordinator/lead adult education instructor.
It approved William Korber, who attends Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s School of Education, as a student teacher working with ARIN cooperating teacher Stacy Harsh at Homer-Center Elementary School.
And it authorized supplemental employment for an Extended School Year program during the summer of 2022 for eligible pupils with disabilities, for teachers Suzanna Andrews and Carrie Grudzien, and paraprofessionals Reese McCombs and Joellen Nelson.
The board also approved budget transfers for the 2021-2022 operating budgets and tentative pro-rating of 2022-23 interest earnings. The board’s next scheduled meeting will be Sept. 20 at the ARIN Central Office in White Township.