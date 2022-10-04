The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission announced Monday that it has been awarded a $1 million federal Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities that are aimed at improving health care in the rural areas of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties.
AICDAC officials in Shelocta said the grant will be overseen by the Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team Consortium that includes as members Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health or ACMH Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Clarion Hospital, ARC Manor, The Open Door, CenClear Behavioral Health, IRMC Physicians’ Group and AICDAC.
“We look forward to continuing, expanding and enhancing substance use disorder recovery services in our three counties,” AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson said. “HRSA has been an excellent funding partner.”
The three-year grant will provide continued funding for ARMOT’s warm handoff program at the three hospitals; AICDAC’s 24/7 warmline program that works in conjunction with the crisis hotline programs; the naloxone distribution program; the Nurse Navigator program at area treatment facilities; the expansion of evidence-based programs such as Medication Assisted Treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Contingency Management; the creation of mobile services; and the continued expansion of recovery support services, such as recovery centers, recovery houses, Recovery In Motion wellness program and the Rides For Recovery transportation service.
Anderson said the HRSA grant is the sixth of its kind awarded to AICDAC.
“The members of the ARMOT consortium collaborate extremely well on implementing and enhancing prevention, treatment and recovery services,” the commission director said. “The ARMOT program in ACMH, IRMC and Clarion hospitals is a model program in Pennsylvania for warm hand-off to Substance Use Disorder services. We look forward to continuing our efforts together.”