AICDAC logo

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission announced Monday that it has been awarded a $1 million federal Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities that are aimed at improving health care in the rural areas of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties.

AICDAC officials in Shelocta said the grant will be overseen by the Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team Consortium that includes as members Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health or ACMH Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Clarion Hospital, ARC Manor, The Open Door, CenClear Behavioral Health, IRMC Physicians’ Group and AICDAC.