HARRISBURG — The Shelocta-based Armstong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission was involved in Wednesday’s eighth annual Recovery Advocacy Day at the state capitol.

“Recovery Advocacy Day is an annual event to raise awareness of substance use disorders, celebrate individuals in recovery, and acknowledge the work of prevention, treatment and recovery support services,” said AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson. “AICDAC sponsored a chartered bus to bring people in recovery from our area to the event. After the rally, participants visited their local legislators in the capitol.”