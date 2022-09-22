HARRISBURG — The Shelocta-based Armstong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission was involved in Wednesday’s eighth annual Recovery Advocacy Day at the state capitol.
“Recovery Advocacy Day is an annual event to raise awareness of substance use disorders, celebrate individuals in recovery, and acknowledge the work of prevention, treatment and recovery support services,” said AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson. “AICDAC sponsored a chartered bus to bring people in recovery from our area to the event. After the rally, participants visited their local legislators in the capitol.”
The commission also had a table there, displaying recovery information and resources, during a day of events also involving the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the Pennsylvania Association of County Drug and Alcohol Administrators, members of the state’s recovery community, state lawmakers, and advocates.
They joined for a rally to spread a message of hope that people can and do recover from the disease of addiction.
“The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission’s staff has been involved in the planning of Recovery Advocacy Day since it began in 2015,” Anderson said. “Mike Krafick is a member of the planning committee and was one of the founding members of RAD.”
Throughout the day, participants visited with their legislators, shared their recovery stories, and conveyed a message of hope that people can and do recover.
“People can and do recover from the disease of addiction. September is a time to celebrate the gift of recovery and to remind people in recovery, and those who support them, that no one is alone in their journey,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “The Wolf administration’s efforts go far beyond this month, as we work each and every day to promote recovery and to help all Pennsylvanians live happy, healthy lives. At the crux of our efforts is eliminating stigma and clearing a path for someone to take that first step on their road to recovery.”
PACDAA also held a poster contest with the National Recovery Month theme of “Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” which were displayed on the steps of the Capitol during a press conference. The winner of the poster contest will be used for promotional purposes for the 2023 Recovery Advocacy Day.