Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission wants to remind the public about Tuesday being National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
AICDAC officials said this day is aimed at raising public awareness about the problem of people dying at alarming rates due to illegally made fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says there has been a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose.
DEA said drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the CDC’s most recent 12-month reporting period, the most ever recorded.
Authorities said fentanyl, a synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in the alarming increase in overdose deaths.
Law enforcement agencies said criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.
Many pills are made to resemble such drugs as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®).
Authorities said counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, and often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, either of which can be deadly. Such pills are easily accessible and often are sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.
AICDAC offers Narcan training to local agencies, businesses, and individuals. These optional training sessions provide information about what the medication is, how it works and how to administer. Each participant will receive a free Narcan kit.
Also, individuals can still receive a free Narcan kit without training by calling any AICDAC office location.
In addition to training, AICDAC also has permanent, wall mounted Narcan boxes available that hold several kits. The boxes are offered to organizations and businesses to hang in their establishments for free. The purpose of these boxes is to aide a bystander in the process of saving the life of a victim of an opioid overdose.
The AICDAC prevention department also works with Indiana County’s Overdose Task Force and Indiana Drug Free Coalition groups. The members work to reduce and prevent substance use within the community.
Working on multiple fronts, Indiana Drug Free Coalition strives to tackle the substance abuse issue within Indiana County by a comprehensive approach including many programs and strategies that are free to the public.
Those needing help with a substance use disorder can call AICDAC at (724) 463-7860. All services are free and confidential.
One also can contact www.aic dac.org or www.facebook.com/indi anadrugfreecommunity.