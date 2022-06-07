Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted at a special meeting Monday to bring back a former school director to fill the vacancy created when Director Tamara Leeper resigned.
Ron Airhart had announced in April 2007 that he would seek re-election when his work pulled him out of Indiana, forcing him instead later that year to resign from the board.
Airhart, a retired executive assistant to the secretary-treasurer of the United Mine Workers of America, has returned since then, and on Monday wound up with five of eight school directors supporting his bid for Leeper’s seat.
“He’s a nice guy,” Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said. “He’s a good organizer, on anything he does. He’s been active on the fundraising team collecting money for the outdoor classroom at Ben Franklin.”
On Monday, nine candidates had submitted resumes and letters of interest in filling out Leeper’s unexpired tenure, which would be through next year’s school board election.
“We were really blessed that we had in all nine candidates people who are highly qualified and highly credentialed to apply for the job,” Board President Walter Schroth said.
Airhart was not on hand for Monday’s meeting, but Yaw Asamoah, James Kinneer, Bernard Lockard, Patrick Schneider and Joseph Schwartz were in attendance, while Airhart and Charles Simelton submitted written statements.
Also considered were Krista Sevajian and Doug Steve.
Schroth said the process of choosing from among those nine was based on three parameters: Treating all of the applicants with dignity and respect; executing the process in a transparent manner for the benefit of the public; and doing so in compliance with applicable sunshine laws.
The board wound up conducting a roll call, asking each member which candidate they preferred.
School Director Tamie Blank chose Asamoah, dean of the College of Humanities & Social Sciences at Indiana University of Pennsylvania; then School Director Cinda Brode chose Airhart, as did Cuccaro.
School Director Thomas Harley cast his vote for Lockard, who serves on the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority board; School Director Terry Kerr chose Airhart; and School Director Dr. Sue Rieg, interim dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications, chose Asamoah.
School Director Dr. Jim Shaffer chose Airhart and Schroth did so as well to cap the voting.
Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich expressed his gratitude to all those who applied for Leeper’s seat.
Personnel matters wrapped up the special meeting.
For the Summer Learning Camp, Kathleen Gibbons was named an administrative assistant, and Dawn Balogh a teacher aide.
Tutors were hired at $30 per hour, including Lindsey Beck, Jillian Black, Danette Hebenthal, Olivia Long, Maria Cassidy and Kenneth Johns, with Emily Elston hired as a substitute.
Hired as a secondary summer school BCIT instructor was Lindsey Kallas.