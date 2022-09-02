GREEN TOWNSHIP — With the Cookport Fair, Sept. 11-17, comes annual baking competitions, including the 18th annual “Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest,” the 34th annual “Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest,” the “Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest,” and the 2022 “PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest” focused on cookies, brownies and bars.
All those competitions are scheduled for Sept. 13, coordinated by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, and open to amateur bakers from across Pennsylvania.
PSACF is 110 years old this year and has more than 100 member fairs welcoming 5.5 million visitors each year.
Cash prizes are offered as well as opportunities to compete for statewide blue ribbons at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.
• The junior baking contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident who is an amateur baker and is ages 8 through 18 at the time of the fair. It is coordinated by PSACF and sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred program.
The goal of that contest is to encourage young people to participate in Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs. The cookies, brownies or bars to be entered must be made from scratch and include two PA Preferred or locally purchased ingredients.
• The chocolate cake contest requires a cake made from scratch that is layered and frosted, using chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
• The apple pie contest is open to any Pennsylvania amateur baker who hasn’t won a first place in a similar contest anywhere else in the state this year. The entire pie has to be made from scratch, with apples making up at least 60 percent of the filling, and using no pre-packaged ingredients.
It must be submitted for judging in a disposable pie pan that will not be returned, with the recipe for the pie and crust submitted on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet of paper.
• PSACF and the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers co-sponsor the angel food cake contest, where entries again must be made from scratch, using Pennsylvania produced and packaged eggs if possible (look for the PEQAP or PA packaging dates on the carton).
Angel food cakes will be judged on this scale: 30 percent for flavor, 25 percent for texture and lightness of the cake, 20 percent for overall appearance, 15 percent for creativity, and 10 percent for the topping, icing or decoration.
Again, the contest is open to any Pennsylvania amateur baker who hasn’t won a first place in a similar contest in 2022.
For more details about the Cookport Fair baking contests, call Susan Belford at (724) 254-2239 and/or see the cookportfair.com website.