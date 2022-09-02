Chocolate cake
Metro Creative

GREEN TOWNSHIP — With the Cookport Fair, Sept. 11-17, comes annual baking competitions, including the 18th annual “Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest,” the 34th annual “Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest,” the “Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest,” and the 2022 “PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest” focused on cookies, brownies and bars.

All those competitions are scheduled for Sept. 13, coordinated by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, and open to amateur bakers from across Pennsylvania.

