Gov. Tom Wolf announced the awarding of more than $17.5 million to support the community-service work of 26 AmeriCorps programs.
PennSERVE, Pennsylvania’s state service commission housed within the Department of Labor & Industry, is the commonwealth’s grantmaking partner of AmeriCorps, the leading federal agency for national service and volunteerism.
“AmeriCorps programs meet real-life needs all across Pennsylvania and its members are among the very best of our youth, offering their compassion, talents and hard work to better our communities,” Wolf said.
“Through the talent and skills of their members, AmeriCorps programs make real differences in the lives of their neighbors through programs that tackle true challenges,” DLI Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.
Locally, AmeriCorps’ Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps in Armstrong, Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, Westmoreland, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Somerset and Washington counties are a beneficiary.
Through PMSC, Appalachia Intermediate Unit 08 in the state’s south-central counties will have 80 AmeriCorps members provide instructional support in reading and math to K-12 students who are at risk for failure and in rural or economically distressed school districts.
They will further help to construct infrastructures that support healthy ecosystems and watersheds, while providing social services that enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and communities throughout the Appalachian region.
Nearby, AmeriCorps’ Keystone SMILES (Service Making an Impact through Learning Experiences with Students) will have 161 AmeriCorps members providing expanded learning and service-learning activities to students in 30 schools and eight nonprofits in Clarion, Jefferson, Beaver, Erie, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer and Venango counties.