Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1989 of Indiana and its auxiliary are conducting this year’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition for high school-age students and Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
Any student, in school or home-schooled, is eligible to compete in either contest.
This year’s theme for the Voice of Democracy is “Why Is The Veteran Important?” Students compete there by entering a three-to-five minute audio essay expressing their views of that theme.
This year’s theme for the Patriot’s Pen Essay is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” Students there type essays of 300 to 400 words.
There are prizes for both competitions. Post winners in either competition move on to the district level, in one of 25 districts across Pennsylvania, with winners there moving on to the state competition at the Mid-Winter Conference in the Harrisburg area in January.
The deadline for entries in both competitions is Oct. 31. Interested students should contact their school or Deborah Mock, VFW Auxiliary chairman for both competitions at Post 1989.
Mock can be reached at (724) 422-0400. More information is available at the www.vfw.org website.