KENWOOD — With the help of $108,000 in donations from two businesses that sought to stay anonymous, Penns Manor Area School District has covered the cost of the artificial turf laid out five years ago at the district’s Pat Corrigan Field, for football as well as track and field.

It is a milestone that will be celebrated at the field along with other festivities surrounding the season opener for the Penns Manor Area High School Comets football team, on Aug. 26 against next-door rival Purchase Line.