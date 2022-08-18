KENWOOD — With the help of $108,000 in donations from two businesses that sought to stay anonymous, Penns Manor Area School District has covered the cost of the artificial turf laid out five years ago at the district’s Pat Corrigan Field, for football as well as track and field.
It is a milestone that will be celebrated at the field along with other festivities surrounding the season opener for the Penns Manor Area High School Comets football team, on Aug. 26 against next-door rival Purchase Line.
The district has designated that season-opening occasion as the Alumni Game, honoring members of two undefeated Penns Manor Comets football teams, from 1958 and 1972. And it will be a “white-out night,” when fans are asked to come dressed in white, a color of the Comets’ home uniforms.
Additionally, those funds are coming in on top of $280,000 raised by donors to the Penns Manor Area School District Foundation, also known as the Penns Manor Foundation.
In turn, all that is coming together with other funding provided in 2017 from the National Football League Foundation’s Grassroots program ($250,000), as secured through the Pittsburgh Steelers, and The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN ($25,000), district Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the rest of the cost of the turf came at the time from the district’s capital reserve account — and the district turned to Harrisburg as a possible source of reimbursement.
“We, unfortunately, did not get the state grant funding,” Johnston said. “Funds were then generated from individual and business donors.”
Those donors sent their pledges to the Penns Manor Foundation.
“We want to recognize that we set a goal of about four and a half to five years,” Johnston said. “We now met the goal of raising that money.”
The efforts of a longtime district official are being recognized.
“(School Board President Robert) Packer was committed to raising the dollars to pay off the rest,” Johnston said, citing Packer’s role with a foundation whose role “is to enhance and enrich and educational experience of our students by encouraging and supporting new projects and innovative programs.”
The foundation was formed to provide concerned individuals with an opportunity to contribute tax-deductible, charitable donations to enhance educational programs in the district covering Clymer Borough and the townships of Pine and Cherryhill. It periodically makes grants to the district to further support technology, educational programs, academic scholarships, sports and wellness, and the performing arts.
According to the foundation’s page on the district website, “these grants will help the district better prepare our students for the 21st century marketplace.”
The fund-raising effort to cover the artificial turf was called the “Changing Lives On and Off the Field” project, and pledges of any size have been considered, including “donors” up to $500, “patrons” at $100 a year for five years, and four other levels of giving: Bronze, $1,000; Silver, $2,500; Gold $5,000; and Platinum, $10,000.
Forms for that fund-raising effort still can be found on the foundation page of pennsmanor.org — and the district still would appreciate the donations.
“Yes, the foundation is still taking donations for other items now,” the Penns Manor Area superintendent said. “We still need to address our paint peeling bleachers and the front entrance of the stadium with lighting.”
The Penns Manor Foundation is a 501©(3) organization and all gifts are tax deductible.
In addition, it is an approved recipient of Education Improvement Tax Credit donations through a partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation. The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible businesses contributing to a qualified scholarship organization, educational improvement organization, and/or a pre-kindergarten scholarship organization.
One can get more details at the Aug. 26 football game — and find a way to stay in touch with what’s going on in the district.
“We will have a table asking alumni to provide us with current contact information,” the superintendent said. “The Penns Manor Foundation is wanting to create a Penns Manor Alumni Association. There is no charge to sign up. We are just wanting to collect graduates’ information so we can, in turn, share school news.”