KITTANNING — Twenty years after “The Mothman Prophecies” came to the Armstrong County seat, “Superman” came to film another movie there.
Scenes for an upcoming film by production company JCFilms, which specializes in making Christian and faith-based films, were filmed Monday at Living Water Church in Kittanning.
The film, titled “Forgiving God,” will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by local author Aaron Dunbar, of Kittanning Township, according to Dunbar in a previous interview with the Leader Times.
Dunbar said the film stars Dean Cain, who is best known as playing Clark Kent/Superman in the show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” Cain has been involved in 13 different films from JCFilms, all of which can be seen on Netflix.
The story centers around a 17-year-old boy, who has been in the foster care system since he was 9, who is going to another foster care home during the summer, Dunbar added.
It is there that he meets a young girl who teaches him about faith, forgiveness and redemption through God, he said.
He said the story is based on a true story, and has locations in Armstrong County.
In the spring, Dunbar said, he reached out to JCFilms President Jason Campbell about the story and script.
He said Campbell called him back three hours later, telling him, “I think you have something special here,” stating he gets at least one film script per week, but chose to accept Dunbar’s screenplay.
The film, which will be distributed nationwide, has no current release date, but Dunbar hopes the film will be released in time for Christmas.
To help generate funding for the project, a fundraiser was held this week, in which 120 individuals purchased tickets to attend and have access to a variety of perks.
Those included being extras during the filming of church congregation scenes at Living Water Church, and a special spaghetti dinner afterward.