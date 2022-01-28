The Refugee Working Group of Indiana expects to mark something beside the coming of the groundhog on Feb. 2 — the arrival of a second Afghan family.
RWG President Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said it is a 47-year-old Afghan man, Wahidullah Fahim, his 46-year-old wife, Masouda Fahim, and their three daughters, Madina, 16, Behista, 11, and Hadisa, 10.
“Mom taught English and is an English literature major,” Taylor said. According to a “sponsor circle” application for that family, Mrs. Fahim taught English in a secondary school in Kabul.
Fahim’s husband worked as a driver for the International Development Law Organization, which worked with the former Afghan government to drive judicial reform and foster the rule of law.
IDLO also was involved in advancing legal protection for women and combating gender violence, and it helped create an infrastructure of legal aid to victims, while supporting the prosecution of crimes against women and girls.
While his wife was listed as having “advanced” knowledge of English, Mr. Fahim was listed as having intermediate knowledge of English.
The Fahims follow Muhammed Qasem Jami and his wife, Golalay Farand-Jami, who arrived in Indiana earlier this month, at the end of a journey that covered several months and four countries before ending at Fort Dix, N.J.
Like Muhammed and Golalay, the Fahims are being brought in by a “sponsor circle” that in turn is a local extension of a national Homes for Refugees USA program. Taylor said two other families, one with three members, another with six, could be brought in by future sponsor circles.
As was the case with the Jami couple, RWG is seeking help in terms of donations, such as of clothing.
Taylor said Wahidullah Fahim wears men’s medium clothing with a 34-inch waist and shoes sized 9.5 or 42-43, while Masouda Fahim wears women’s small clothing with a 29-inch waist and shoes sized at 7.5 or 38.
As for their daughters, Madina, who has completed 11th grade, wears small-sized clothing and size 6 shoes; Behista, who has completed fifth grade, wears junior medium clothes and size 5 shoes; and Hadisa, who has completed fourth grade, also wears size 5 shoes.
RWG also seeks cash donations, requesting that checks be made out to RWG, Indiana PA Refugee Project, and sent to Treasurer Sue Dodson, 1438 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
As detailed on RWG’s Facebook page, its mission “is to provide education about refugee resettlement, advocate for displaced populations, and create safe spaces in the Indiana, PA, Community.”
It advocates promoting protection, rights and durable solutions for refugees and other populations who are displaced and at risk, and creating a community by building safe spaces, resettlement opportunities and welcoming efforts in the Indiana area.