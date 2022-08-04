Early European settlers traveling west to settle western Pennsylvania took as many provisions with them as possible, including cornmeal, bacon, eggs, potatoes, rice, beans, yeast, dried fruit, crackers, dried meat and a large barrel of water that was tied to the side of the wagon, according to the website kidskonnect.com.
The Native Americans grew corn and other vegetables, including squash and beans, in their fields, located at their towns along rivers.
For the first Caucasian settlers arriving here and establishing farms in areas away from the Native American towns, there were no supermarkets, and their initial provisions were used up fast.
The possession of a long rifle was necessary so that families could hunt for deer, rabbits, squirrels and other sources of protein, such as groundhogs, when their provisions were used up.
Having a rifle often meant the difference between having food to eat and starvation for the early pioneers.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Doug Plance will give a program titled “The Development of the Pennsylvania Long Rifle,” at the historic Drake Log Cabin in Apollo.
The Apollo Area Historical Society will play host to the event.
According to Plance, the program will focus on the Pennsylvania Long Rifle and its connection to the charcoal iron industry.
According to information from AAHS, Mr. Plance’s first career was as an industrial/commercial electrician involved in power distribution, and he is interested in historical industrial technology.
After being involved in a serious construction accident, he switched careers and bought a Snap-On Tool franchise, passing the business along to his youngest son Matthew when he retired.
His program will begin with the early settlement of western Pennsylvania after the signing of the Treaty of Fort Stanwix in 1768.
According to information from Plance, early settlers needed iron for many purposes, including rifle barrels.
The need for iron, and the abundance of iron ore in the area sparked the charcoal iron industry, he wrote.
Plance wrote that the story continued with the need to procure the elements to produce black powder and the procurement of lead to produce “round” balls for ammunition.
The processing of flax into linen was necessary for the production of packing material to fire the long rifles, he wrote.
The display will include five locally made utilitarian long rifles from the 1820 to 1850 time period and the accouterments to make and support their use, he wrote.
This week, Plance said Swiss and German immigrants brought the rifling technology later used in the long rifle to the New World.
An article published on the Penn State Libraries website by Ryan Thomas says Martin Mylin, a German immigrant to Lancaster County, is believed to have made the first of what would later be called the Pennsylvania Long Rifle.
Dr. Timothy Trussell and Joel Dworsky of Millersville University said a rifle from 1704 bears the mark of Martin Mylin.
Plance said the most artistic long rifles were made during the Golden Age, or middle period, of long rifle production, which included the late 1790s.
He and his son, Matthew, hunt deer, squirrels and turkeys with reproduction long rifles with steel barrels.
Plance doesn’t fire historic long rifles, as he said they were made from iron, and he isn’t sure firing them is still safe.
His program will contain a number of details not mentioned here.
Refreshments will follow the program.
Visitors to the program can reach the Drake Log Cabin on Williams Alley by heading north over the Apollo Bridge on Route 66 into the borough of Apollo, then turning right between two buildings just beyond the Subway restaurant on the right.
Other programs are held upstairs at the AAHS Museum at 317 N. Second St., Apollo, 15613.
The museum is located in the former Women’s Christian Temperance Union Building, which also formerly served as Apollo’s library.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. She can be reached at 724-543-1303, ext. 1337, or acloonan@leadertimes.com.