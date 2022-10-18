ARC appalachian regional commission logo

FROSTBURG, Md. — Pennsylvania will get nearly $7 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help coal communities in the Keystone State with economies impacted by a changing energy market, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday at a meeting of ARC partners at Maryland’s Frostburg State University.

At least one project getting nearly $1.4 million among nine included in the list being funded by ARC through its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) initiative would have some impact on west-central Pennsylvania counties with coal industries, the governor said.

Tags