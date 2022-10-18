FROSTBURG, Md. — Pennsylvania will get nearly $7 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help coal communities in the Keystone State with economies impacted by a changing energy market, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday at a meeting of ARC partners at Maryland’s Frostburg State University.
At least one project getting nearly $1.4 million among nine included in the list being funded by ARC through its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) initiative would have some impact on west-central Pennsylvania counties with coal industries, the governor said.
“This $6.9 million is a critical investment,” Wolf said. “These nine projects will create jobs, diversify local communities, inspire stewardship and improve quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”
Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, a 501©3 nonprofit that accounts for the funds used by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, is getting $1,375,961 for a “Tri-State Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative” covering 47 counties in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, in turn, covers Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Butler, Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties and, as a separate entity, the city of Pittsburgh.
“To help address both the global climate crisis and the region’s economic reliance on coal, the project will help small and medium manufacturers participate in the growing supply chain for net-zero energy and decarbonization sectors,” ARC said.
The project involves Manufacturing Extension Partnership centers in the three states. MEP is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology that last year interacted with 34,307 manufacturers.
NIST said that interaction led to $14.4 billion in sales, $1.5 billion in cost savings, $5.2 billion in new client investments, and the creation or retention of 125,746 jobs.
ARC’s POWER initiative aims to target federal resources to help communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries, as the commission puts it, “due to the changing economics of America’s energy production.”
According to ARC, “the project will engage and connect manufacturers with strategies and opportunities, incentivize the deployment of net zero supply chain and clean factory strategies by providing ‘Net Zero Manufacturing Mini-Grants,’ and identify pathways to scale up net zero manufacturing, among other activities.”
MEP’s partners in the tri-state region are Catalyst Connection in Pennsylvania, the Cleveland-based Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network non-profit consulting group in Ohio, and West Virginia University.
Catalyst Connection is a self-described provider of consulting and training services to small manufacturers in southwestern Pennsylvania, with an aim toward accelerating revenue growth and improving productivity. Its board of directors includes Gregory Boyer, a senior vice president for corporate banking at Indiana-based S&T Bank, and Melissa Monarko, president and owner of Metal Solutions Inc. in Parks Township, Armstrong County.
Others with area ties on the Catalyst Connection board include Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation Executive Director Jason Rigone; Terrance Smith, executive director of the Kennametal Center for Operational Excellence at Saint Vincent College; Thomas E. Polacek, chief operating officer for JWF Industries in Johnstown; and Lori Albright, president of Stellar Precision Components Ltd. in Jeannette.
According to ARC and Gov. Wolf’s office, “the project will serve 47 counties, produce two plans/reports, implement three programs, serve 300 businesses, create 120 jobs and 25 new businesses, and leverage $360,000 in additional private investment.”
Other awards issued by ARC include $1 million for the Aviation Workforce Training Center involving Saint Francis University in Loretto, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority, Cambria County, Nulton Aviation Services and Sky West Airlines “to ensure compliance with (Federal Aviation Administration) regulations and intersection with industry needs,” in establishment of an Aviation Maintenance Technician School at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Also, $1.5 million to Fayette County for the Health Sciences Workforce Development Center; $1,385,920 to Venango County for “Erie to Pittsburgh Trails/PA Wilds Loop Construction-Phase II;” $756,690 to The Learning Lamp for “Child Care Works for the Southern Alleghenies,” primarily in Somerset County; $750,087 to Pennsylvania State University for “Realizing Automated and Advanced Manufacturing Processes” in partnership with the Ben Franklin Technology Partners and regional business owners; $50,000 to Bedford County Development Association for a feasibility study to determine the best location for a new Bedford County industrial park; $50,000 to Erie Area Council of Governments for a broadband expansion feasibility study; and $48,661 to ASSET Inc. of Pittsburgh for “Partnerships to Advance Learning in STEM Strategic Expansion Plan.”