UNIVERSITY PARK — A Blairsville-area 4-H member was among five participants from Pennsylvania in a recent Northeast States 4-H Presentations Fest.
John Bruner was joined by Maisy Funk, of Berks County, Anna Payne, of Bradford County, Levi Ferster, of Northumberland County, and Melissa Griswold, of Chester County.
Penn State Extension officials said this virtual event was aimed at providing 4-H youths with a multi-state platform to improve and showcase their presentations skills through feedback from peers and trained evaluators.
The competition is open to youth sages 13-19 from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Bruner is the brother of 2021 Indiana County Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner. Both have been homeschooled.
The Pennsylvania 4-H’ers qualified for this regional contest after earning top scores in statewide 4-H presentation and public speaking contests held in July.
The regional competition included three categories: illustrated talk/demonstration, formal speech and impromptu.
Bruner won the illustrated talk/demonstration category with his “Archery 101” demonstration.
Ferster received second place for his formal speech called “Imagining and Implementing Autonomous Agriculture.”
Funk, Payne and Griswold competed in the formal speech category.
“Giving presentations and speaking publicly is not typically something most people are eager to do,” said Amy Schultz Gregor, education program associate for 4-H youth development with Penn State Extension.
“However, it is a valuable and advantageous life skill,” she continued. “Giving youth the opportunity to learn about, practice, gain experience and refine these skills is just one of the many opportunities the 4-H program offers to teach real-world life skills, explore careers, build confidence, and help youth find and pursue their passion in life.”
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens.