U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard Township, said Thursday he had introduced House Continuing Resolution or H. Con. Res. 85, recognizing Pennsylvania’s abundant natural resources as the United States addresses its energy security and lessens its dependence on foreign oil.
Thompson said the resolution urges President Biden to consider the potential impacts on Pennsylvania’s workforce, economy, and energy security as the U.S. pursues domestic and international energy policy.
This includes the purchase of oil from foreign adversaries, the approval of pipelines, and the consideration of permits for energy and minerals development.
“While energy prices continue to skyrocket, President Biden chose to release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rather than acknowledge our great potential for domestic energy production,” Thompson said.
“Pennsylvania sits atop the vast Marcellus and Utica shale and holds an abundance of additional natural resources.
The current disruption in world energy markets and geopolitical conflicts are a stark reminder that we must create an energy policy that focuses on America’s well-being and affordability for consumers. Simply put: You’re not going to grow jobs, manufacturing or our economy without dependable energy pricing.”
The resolution is co-sponsored by six fellow Pennsylvania Republicans, including Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, whose 14th District is being reworked to include more than two-thirds of Indiana County; Rep. John Joyce, whose 13th District currently includes Derry Township and other communities in eastern Westmoreland County; and Reps. Mike Kelly, Fred Keller, Dan Meuser and Lloyd Smucker.
“Thanks to President Biden’s war on American energy, hardworking Pennsylvanians and Americans across the country are paying more to fill up their gas tanks and heat their homes,” Reschenthaler said. “Pennsylvania has an abundance of oil, gas, and coal resources that could solve Biden’s energy crisis here at home and help our allies abroad.
Biden must end his attack on domestic energy and turn to the Keystone State and the rest of America’s heartland — not Venezuela and Iran — for our nation’s energy needs.”
As also was pointed out by the resolution’s co-sponsors, the U.S. oil industry was born in Pennsylvania in 1859, and the commonwealth today is the second-largest producer of natural gas in the U.S.